At 8.1% CAGR, Digital Signage Market Projected to Hit $32.12 Billion By 2026: Emerging Trends and Top Key Market Players Analysis | Allied Market Research

The global digital signage market across the North America has dominated the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital signage is expected to reach $32.12 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2026. The report highlights the major segments, market characteristics, top investment pockets, growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Ankit Prajapati, Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics at Allied Market Research, stated, “In terms of revenue, digital signage market is growing at an unprecedented rate, and is projected to sustain in the coming years. This is attributed to digitalization leading to changing consumers’ shopping behavior towards technology, and rising demand for energy-efficient displays.”

According to the report, the region across the North America dominated the market with nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2018. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2020 to 2027. Other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The global digital signage market is analyzed across equipment offering, product, location, end user. Based on location, the market is classified into indoor and outdoor. The indoor segment contributed to the highest market revenue, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market. At the same time, the outdoor segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on offering, the global digital signage market is divided into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment contributed for the highest market share with nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue. In addition, the segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The global digital signage market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the major market players such as NEC Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, Volanti Displays, iSEMC (HHSD), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, and Planer System Inc.

