Global Modified Starch Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the global Modified Starch Market is expected to grow from $9.48 billion in 2016 to reach $13.90 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.6%. The factors such as constant technological advancement in the variation of starches, favourable properties of modified starch in the food industry, rising demand for clean label products, increasing usage of modified starch in paper industry and growing usage of modified starch in energy drinks and non-carbonated soft drinks for less calorie value expectations are some factors favoring the market. On the other hand, fluctuating prices of raw materials owing to changing climate conditions is one of the major restraint hampering the market growth.

Based on application, food & beverages segment lead the global market owing to increasing applications of modified starches in varied funtional properties of food products such as processed foods, beverages and confectioneries. North American region is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forcast period. The growth of food and beverage sector particularly in U.S. and Mexico is anticipated to fuel the market.

Some of the key players in the market include China Essence Group Ltd , Ulrick & Short Ltd, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen), Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Emsland-Starke GmbH, Pt Budi Acid Jaya Tbk, Avebe U.A., Beneo-Remy N.V., Samyang Genex Corp, Siam Modified Starch Co. Ltd, Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Frères and Grain Processing Corporation.

Functions Covered:

• Stabilizers

• Emulsifiers

• Thickeners

• Binders

• Other Functions

Products Covered:

• Resistant starch

• Pre-gelatinized starch

• Esterified Starch

• Cationic starch

• Etherified Starch

• Other Products

Raw Materials Covered:

• Wheat

• Potato

• Corn

• Cassava

• Other Raw Materials

Applications Covered:

• Paper-Making

• Medicines & Pharmaceuticals

• Food & beverage

o Processed Foods

o Confectionery

o Beverages

o Other Food & Beverage Applications Textile

• Weaving & Textiles

