North America Silicon Anode Battery Market to Witness Rising Demand by 2020-2027 | Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP, Tech Mahindra

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Silicon Anode Battery Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Silicon Anode Battery market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America silicon anode battery market was valued at US$ 13.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 93.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Get Sample Copy of this North America Silicon Anode Battery Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012810

The introduction of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) in the past two decades has revolutionized the usage of electronic equipment, mobile devices, vehicles, etc. LIB has a high capacity to make a tremendous impact on improving human life and comfort. Despite the immense potential, LIB is not able to meet the needs of current demands. Silicon is one of the promising anode material for next-generation LIB. Silicon-based anodes have an energy capacity that is more than ten times greater than their graphite-based anode equivalents. Silicon is considered as one of the most promising next-generation anodes due to its higher capacity than traditional graphite anode, high abundance, low operation potential, and environmental friendliness. Silicon-based anodes have yet to be commercialized. Moreover, COVID 19 is anticipated to hamper the market growth in 2020 and 2021.

Major key players covered in this report:

Amprius Technologies

Enevate Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nanotek Instruments

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

Targray Technology International

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Silicon Anode Battery market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Silicon Anode Battery market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Silicon Anode Battery market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Silicon Anode Battery market segments and regions.

Order a Copy of this North America Silicon Anode Battery Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00012810

The research on the North America Silicon Anode Battery market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Silicon Anode Battery market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Silicon Anode Battery market.

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/