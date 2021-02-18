Global Electric Immersion Heater Market Research Report 2020

The global Electric Immersion Heater market is valued at US$ xx million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Electric Immersion Heater volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Immersion Heater market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Electric Immersion Heater market is segmented into

Immersion Heaters

Screw Plug Immersion Heaters

Flanged Immersion Heaters

Over-the Side Immersion Heaters

Others

Segment by Application

Chemical & Plastics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Transportation

Appliances

Others

Global Electric Immersion Heater Market: Regional Analysis

The Electric Immersion Heater market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Electric Immersion Heater market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Electric Immersion Heater Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Electric Immersion Heater market include:

NIBE

Watlow

Chromalox

Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd

Friedr. Freek GmbH

OMEGA

Zoppas Industries

Thermowatt

Tutco Heating Solutions Group

Tempco Electric Heating Element Corporation

CCI Thermal Technologies

Headway Electric Heat Components CO.,LTD

Hotset GmbH

Minco

Durex Industries

Holroyd Components Ltd

Honeywell

Thermal Corporation

Winkler GmbH

Industrial Heater Corporation

Delta MFG

Wattco

Heatrex

Phillips & Temro Industries

Warren Electric Industrial Electric Heaters

Cetal

Thermal Transfer Systems

CIRCOR