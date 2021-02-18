Europe Cannabis Testing Market Size 2021: Top Industry Analysis-Agilent Technologies, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu, Sciex (Danaher), Merck KGaA, Restek, Waters, Cannasafe Analytics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Digipath etc.

The Europe cannabis testing market is expected to reach US$ 770.30 million by 2027 from US$ 431.58 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Europe Cannabis Testing Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Europe Cannabis Testing Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Europe Cannabis Testing Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Europe Cannabis Testing Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The growth of the market in the region is attributed to the factors such as increasing government funding and focus for cannabis use and increasing demand for research activities to improve the quality of cannabis. However, the cannabis used as a street drug and trouble with CBD oil are the factors negatively impacting the growth of the market in the coming years.

A growing number of countries are adopting medical Cannabis laws, but government officials are rare that encouraging healthcare professionals to become educated about cannabis plant medicines. Various cannabis experts were invited to Macedonia, in 2016, to instruct local healthcare personnel regarding the use of cannabis in clinical practice. The program was held in Skopje and was supported and funded by the Macedonian Ministry of Health.

Similarly, the government is granting funds to accelerate research and development of cannabis use for COVID–19 treatment. For instance, in September 2020, EXMceuticals Inc., a startup has announced receiving funds for focusing on research and development for landmark COVID–19 activities. Additionally, the European Union and the Portuguese Government have allocated funds of ~US$ 353 thousand (EUR 302 thousand) to support the company’s BioBlockCOVID project, which aims to create functional, natural, and innovative biocide formulations targeting specific molecules that makeup COVID-19. Such funding is expected to enhance the research activities and help in innovating newer techniques, which, in turn will propel the growth of the cannabis testing market during the forecast period.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The global Europe Cannabis Testing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end user and geography. The component segment includes, system and software, services and medical device. Based on application, the Europe Cannabis Testing market is segmented as, Europe Cannabis Testing and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organization, research and diagnostic laboratories and others.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Europe Cannabis Testing Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Europe Cannabis Testing market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Europe Cannabis Testing market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Europe Cannabis Testing market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Europe Cannabis Testing market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

