Interventional Neuroradiology Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis-BALT EXTRUSION, Merit Medical Systems, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Penumbra etc.

The global interventional neuroradiology market accounted to US$ 1,969.39 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,254.55 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific interventional neuroradiology market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to prevalence of stroke and other neurological disorders along with the presence of supportive government initiatives and research in the field of neurology. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Company Profiles

BALT EXTRUSION

Merit Medical Systems

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic

Penumbra, Inc.

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Boston Scientific Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

By Product

Neurovascular Embolization and Coiling Assist Devices

Embolic Coils

Flow Diversion Devices

Liquid Embolic Agents

Accessories

Microcatheters

Microguidewires

By Disease

Cerebral Aneurysms

Intra-Cranial Tumors

Acute Strokes

Other Diseases

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global interventional neuroradiology industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions are listed below;

2018: Balt USA, subsidiary of Balt Extrusion, received 510 (k) approval for the Optima Coil System in the US. The approval of the Optima Coil System makes it the first Balt USA product to be developed and approved for use in the US.

2018: MicroVention, Inc., received the FDA Premarket Approval (PMA) for the WEB Aneurysm Embolization System for the treatment of intracranial wide neck bifurcation aneurysms. The WEB System is a unique, single-device treatment solution for wide neck bifurcation aneurysms, which may account for up to 35% of all aneurysms.

2016: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. received 510(k) clearance for the SwiftNINJA Steerable Microcatheter. The clearance aims to offer peripheral and coronary applications. With the exception of Japan, Merit has global distribution rights for the SwiftNINJA.

Interventional Neuroradiology Market Important Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges. Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook.

United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area

By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

