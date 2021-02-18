Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Size, Growth Drivers, Distributor Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 with key players position (Abbott Laboratories, Arthrex, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION and others)

The Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market

The Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

Metals & Metal Alloys

Ceramics

Polymers

Biologics

Others

Key applications:

Orthopedic Implants

Cardiovascular Implants

Ocular Implants

Dental Implants

Key players or companies covered are:

Abbott Laboratories

Arthrex

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

C. R. BARD, INC.

DANAHER CORPORATION

DENTSPLY SIRNA Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Globus Medical Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

LifeNet Health, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Novartis International AG

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Global Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market by size of businesses and future growth with organizational management and other details:

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

