Global ABRASIVE WATERJET CUTTING MACHINE Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Abrasive waterjet cutting machines are designed for various

applications such as exotic metal & non-traditional material cutting,

glass/metal art, ceramic/stone cutting, gasket cutting, fiberglass cutting, and

foam product cutting. The abrasive waterjet cutting machine is used to

accurately and precisely cut metal parts in manufacturing industries. The

global abrasive waterjet cutting machine market is estimated to witness 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025. The rise in the demand and

sales of automobiles, increasing need for precise and accurate cutting of parts

and components, growing industrial sector in emerging economies, and rising

adoption of abrasive waterjet cutting machines in various end-use industries is

further expected to drive the growth of the global abrasive waterjet cutting

machines market during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the abrasive waterjet

cutting machines is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the

rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the

abrasive waterjet cutting machine market during the forecast period owing to

the growing foreign direct investments in the manufacturing sector and the

developing automotive and construction sectors are expected to increase the

demand and sales of abrasive waterjet cutting machine. Moreover, the region is

home to one of the largest manufacturing industries for machine tools,

automotive, electronics, consumer products, among others, globally.

Furthermore, the presence of emerging economies, such as China and India, is

also contributing to the market growth. On the other hand, North America is

projected to witness significant growth for the abrasive waterjet cutting

machine market. Growing investments in the aviation, automotive, and metal

cutting, furniture and glass industries and the presence of major market

players in the US and Canada, is expected to support the growth of the market

during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing investments in developing

advanced abrasive waterjet cutting machines, growing end-use industries, and

the rising number of construction and infrastructure development projects in

North America are expected to drive the demand for abrasive waterjet cutting

machine market in this region during the forecast period.

Key Players

The Leading Players in the Global Abrasive Waterjet Cutting

Machine Market include AUTOPRO-UP Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Waterjet Sweden

AB (Sweden), and DARDI International Corporation (China), Omax Corporation

(US), KMT Waterjet (US), Hornet Cutting Systems (US), Koike Aronson (Japan),

Semyx (US), Colfax Corporation (US), Lincoln Electric Company (US), Flow

International (US).

