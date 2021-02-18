The report titled “Acrylic Fibers Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Acrylic Fibers market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Acrylic Fibers industry. Growth of the overall Acrylic Fibers market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Acrylic Fibers Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Acrylic Fibers industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Acrylic Fibers market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Aksa Akrilik

Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

Exlan

Dralon

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Aditya Birla Group

Toray

Taekwang

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

Kaltex Fibers

Pasupati Acrylon

Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber

DOLAN GmbH

Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

Vardhman

Indian Acrylics

SDF Group

CNPC

Sinopec

Yousuf Dewan

Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Acrylic Fibers market is segmented into

Wet Spinning

Dry Spinning Based on Application Acrylic Fibers market is segmented into

Garment Industry

Home Textiles