Next Generation Sequencing Market Outlook To 2026: Top Companies In Market, Trends & Growth Factors And Details For Business Development with key players position (DNAnexus, DNASTAR, Eagle Genomics, Edge Biosystems and others)

The Next Generation Sequencing Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Next Generation Sequencing Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Next Generation Sequencing Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.
Deep analysis about Next Generation Sequencing Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Next Generation Sequencing Market
The Next Generation Sequencing Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players
Key product type:
Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
Whole Genome Sequencing
Whole Exome Sequencing
Key applications:
Whole-genome Sequencing
Exome Sequencing
Targeted Resequencing
De Novo Sequencing
RNA Sequencing
ChIP Sequencing
Methyl Sequencing
Others
Key players or companies covered are:
DNAnexus
DNASTAR
Eagle Genomics
Edge Biosystems
GENEWIZ
Roche
Agilent Technologies
Biomatters
CLC Bio
GATC biotech
Macrogen
BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)
Illumina
Life Technology
EMC
Dnastar
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by size of businesses and future growth with organizational management and other details:
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Next Generation Sequencing Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Next Generation Sequencing Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Next Generation Sequencing Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Next Generation Sequencing Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
