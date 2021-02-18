Next Generation Sequencers Market Overview, Raw materials and Equipment, Shipment, Industry Growth Analysis: 2026 with key players position (Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland) and others)

The Next Generation Sequencers Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Next Generation Sequencers Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Next Generation Sequencers Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Next Generation Sequencers Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Next Generation Sequencers Market

The Next Generation Sequencers Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

Pyrosequencing

Single-Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

Other

Key applications:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Biomarker Discovery

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Others

Key players or companies covered are:

Illumina, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US)

Roche Holding AG (Switzerland)

QIAGEN N. V. (Germany)

BGI (China)

Macrogen Inc. (South Korea)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (UK)

Otogenetics Corporation (US)

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Global Next Generation Sequencers Market by size of businesses and future growth with organizational management and other details:

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Next Generation Sequencers Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Next Generation Sequencers Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Next Generation Sequencers Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Next Generation Sequencers Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

