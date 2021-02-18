Enterprise Information Portal (EIP)  Research Report 2026  

Summary:
Overview
Global Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Scope and Market Size
Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Employee Portal
Customer Portal
Supplier Portal
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Retail
IT & Telecommunication
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Red Hat
IBM
Microsoft
SAP
Unicon
Sumerge Software Solutions
Liferay
Sitecore
Iflexion
Tata Consultancy Services
Infosys
HCL Technologies
Accenture
Teamspace
CubeServ
Doyen Solutions
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Enterprise Information Portal (EIP) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11Key Players Profiles
12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
