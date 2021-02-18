Global Drug Discovery Market Growth, Share, Statistics, Analysis Overview, Industry Insights and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2026

Overview for “Drug Discovery Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.
The global Drug Discovery market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Drug Discovery industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Drug Discovery study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.
This intelligence and 2026 forecasts Drug Discovery industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedented growth trajectory for the Drug Discovery market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, analytics focused on market trends, and the overall volume of the market.
Moreover, the Drug Discovery report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Drug Discovery market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.
Key players in the global Drug Discovery market covered in Chapter 12:
AMRI Global
GenScript
Boehringer Ingelheim, INC
Johnson and Johnson
Eli Lily
Novartis
Pfizer
Glaxosmithkline LLC
IQVIA
AstraZeneca PLC
Viva Biotech (Shanghai) Ltd.
Merck & Co.
Evotec A.G.
Roche Holding AG
Sanofi
WIL Research Laboratories
Covance
Bayer AG
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Drug Discovery market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Services
Pharmaceutical Services
Chemical Services
Biological Services
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Drug Discovery market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical Companies
Biotechnology Companies
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: Drug Discovery Introduction and Market Overview
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter Four: Global Drug Discovery Market, by Type
Chapter Five: Drug Discovery Market, by Application
Chapter Six: Global Drug Discovery Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Seven: North America Drug Discovery Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eight: Europe Drug Discovery Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific Drug Discovery Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa Drug Discovery Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eleven: South America Drug Discovery Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape
12.1 AMRI Global
12.1.1 AMRI Global Basic Information
12.1.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.1.3 AMRI Global Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.2 GenScript
12.2.1 GenScript Basic Information
12.2.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.2.3 GenScript Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.3 Boehringer Ingelheim, INC
12.3.1 Boehringer Ingelheim, INC Basic Information
12.3.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.3.3 Boehringer Ingelheim, INC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.4 Johnson and Johnson
12.4.1 Johnson and Johnson Basic Information
12.4.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.4.3 Johnson and Johnson Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.5 Eli Lily
12.5.1 Eli Lily Basic Information
12.5.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.5.3 Eli Lily Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.6 Novartis
12.6.1 Novartis Basic Information
12.6.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.6.3 Novartis Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.7 Pfizer
12.7.1 Pfizer Basic Information
12.7.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.7.3 Pfizer Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.8 Glaxosmithkline LLC
12.8.1 Glaxosmithkline LLC Basic Information
12.8.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.8.3 Glaxosmithkline LLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.9 IQVIA
12.9.1 IQVIA Basic Information
12.9.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.9.3 IQVIA Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.10 AstraZeneca PLC
12.10.1 AstraZeneca PLC Basic Information
12.10.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.10.3 AstraZeneca PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.11 Viva Biotech (Shanghai) Ltd.
12.11.1 Viva Biotech (Shanghai) Ltd. Basic Information
12.11.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.11.3 Viva Biotech (Shanghai) Ltd. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.12 Merck & Co.
12.12.1 Merck & Co. Basic Information
12.12.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.12.3 Merck & Co. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.13 Evotec A.G.
12.13.1 Evotec A.G. Basic Information
12.13.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.13.3 Evotec A.G. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.14 Roche Holding AG
12.14.1 Roche Holding AG Basic Information
12.14.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.14.3 Roche Holding AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.15 Sanofi
12.15.1 Sanofi Basic Information
12.15.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.15.3 Sanofi Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.16 WIL Research Laboratories
12.16.1 WIL Research Laboratories Basic Information
12.16.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.16.3 WIL Research Laboratories Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.17 Covance
12.17.1 Covance Basic Information
12.17.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.17.3 Covance Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
12.18 Bayer AG
12.18.1 Bayer AG Basic Information
12.18.2 Drug Discovery Product Introduction
12.18.3 Bayer AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020
Chapter Thirteen: Industry Outlook continue…
