Heat Transfer Equipment Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Alfa Laval, Kelvion (GEA), SPX Corporation

The report titled Global Heat Transfer Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Heat Transfer Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Heat Transfer Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Heat Transfer Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Heat Transfer Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Heat Transfer Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heat Transfer Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heat Transfer Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heat Transfer Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heat Transfer Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heat Transfer Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heat Transfer Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Alfa Laval, Kelvion (GEA), SPX Corporation, IHI, SPX-Flow, DOOSAN, API, KNM, Funke, Xylem, Thermowave, Hisaka, Sondex A/S, SWEP, LARSEN & TOUBRO, Accessen, THT, Hitachi Zosen, LANPEC, Siping ViEX, Beichen, Lanzhou LS, Defon, Ormandy, FL-HTEP

Market Segmentation by Product: Shell & Tube

Plate

Fin

Air Cooled



Market Segmentation by Application: Petrochemical

Electric Power & Metallurgy

Shipbuilding

Mechanical

Central Heating

Food

Others



The Heat Transfer Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heat Transfer Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heat Transfer Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Heat Transfer Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Heat Transfer Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Heat Transfer Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Heat Transfer Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Heat Transfer Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Heat Transfer Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Heat Transfer Equipment Product Scope

1.2 Heat Transfer Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Shell & Tube

1.2.3 Plate

1.2.4 Fin

1.2.5 Air Cooled

1.3 Heat Transfer Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Petrochemical

1.3.3 Electric Power & Metallurgy

1.3.4 Shipbuilding

1.3.5 Mechanical

1.3.6 Central Heating

1.3.7 Food

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Heat Transfer Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Heat Transfer Equipment Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Heat Transfer Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Heat Transfer Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Heat Transfer Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Heat Transfer Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Heat Transfer Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Heat Transfer Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Heat Transfer Equipment Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Heat Transfer Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Heat Transfer Equipment as of 2020)

3.4 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Heat Transfer Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Heat Transfer Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Heat Transfer Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Heat Transfer Equipment Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Heat Transfer Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Heat Transfer Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Heat Transfer Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Heat Transfer Equipment Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Heat Transfer Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Heat Transfer Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 149 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 149 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Heat Transfer Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Heat Transfer Equipment Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Heat Transfer Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Heat Transfer Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Heat Transfer Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Heat Transfer Equipment Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Heat Transfer Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Heat Transfer Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Heat Transfer Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Heat Transfer Equipment Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Heat Transfer Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Heat Transfer Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Heat Transfer Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Heat Transfer Equipment Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Heat Transfer Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Heat Transfer Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Heat Transfer Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heat Transfer Equipment Business

12.1 Alfa Laval

12.1.1 Alfa Laval Corporation Information

12.1.2 Alfa Laval Business Overview

12.1.3 Alfa Laval Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Alfa Laval Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Alfa Laval Recent Development

12.2 Kelvion (GEA)

12.2.1 Kelvion (GEA) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kelvion (GEA) Business Overview

12.2.3 Kelvion (GEA) Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kelvion (GEA) Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Kelvion (GEA) Recent Development

12.3 SPX Corporation

12.3.1 SPX Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 SPX Corporation Business Overview

12.3.3 SPX Corporation Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SPX Corporation Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 SPX Corporation Recent Development

12.4 IHI

12.4.1 IHI Corporation Information

12.4.2 IHI Business Overview

12.4.3 IHI Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 IHI Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 IHI Recent Development

12.5 SPX-Flow

12.5.1 SPX-Flow Corporation Information

12.5.2 SPX-Flow Business Overview

12.5.3 SPX-Flow Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SPX-Flow Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 SPX-Flow Recent Development

12.6 DOOSAN

12.6.1 DOOSAN Corporation Information

12.6.2 DOOSAN Business Overview

12.6.3 DOOSAN Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DOOSAN Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 DOOSAN Recent Development

12.7 API

12.7.1 API Corporation Information

12.7.2 API Business Overview

12.7.3 API Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 API Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 API Recent Development

12.8 KNM

12.8.1 KNM Corporation Information

12.8.2 KNM Business Overview

12.8.3 KNM Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 KNM Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 KNM Recent Development

12.9 Funke

12.9.1 Funke Corporation Information

12.9.2 Funke Business Overview

12.9.3 Funke Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Funke Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Funke Recent Development

12.10 Xylem

12.10.1 Xylem Corporation Information

12.10.2 Xylem Business Overview

12.10.3 Xylem Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Xylem Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Xylem Recent Development

12.11 Thermowave

12.11.1 Thermowave Corporation Information

12.11.2 Thermowave Business Overview

12.11.3 Thermowave Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Thermowave Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 Thermowave Recent Development

12.12 Hisaka

12.12.1 Hisaka Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hisaka Business Overview

12.12.3 Hisaka Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hisaka Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.12.5 Hisaka Recent Development

12.13 Sondex A/S

12.13.1 Sondex A/S Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sondex A/S Business Overview

12.13.3 Sondex A/S Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sondex A/S Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.13.5 Sondex A/S Recent Development

12.14 SWEP

12.14.1 SWEP Corporation Information

12.14.2 SWEP Business Overview

12.14.3 SWEP Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 SWEP Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.14.5 SWEP Recent Development

12.15 LARSEN & TOUBRO

12.15.1 LARSEN & TOUBRO Corporation Information

12.15.2 LARSEN & TOUBRO Business Overview

12.15.3 LARSEN & TOUBRO Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 LARSEN & TOUBRO Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.15.5 LARSEN & TOUBRO Recent Development

12.16 Accessen

12.16.1 Accessen Corporation Information

12.16.2 Accessen Business Overview

12.16.3 Accessen Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Accessen Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.16.5 Accessen Recent Development

12.17 THT

12.17.1 THT Corporation Information

12.17.2 THT Business Overview

12.17.3 THT Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 THT Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.17.5 THT Recent Development

12.18 Hitachi Zosen

12.18.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Information

12.18.2 Hitachi Zosen Business Overview

12.18.3 Hitachi Zosen Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Hitachi Zosen Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.18.5 Hitachi Zosen Recent Development

12.19 LANPEC

12.19.1 LANPEC Corporation Information

12.19.2 LANPEC Business Overview

12.19.3 LANPEC Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 LANPEC Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.19.5 LANPEC Recent Development

12.20 Siping ViEX

12.20.1 Siping ViEX Corporation Information

12.20.2 Siping ViEX Business Overview

12.20.3 Siping ViEX Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Siping ViEX Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.20.5 Siping ViEX Recent Development

12.21 Beichen

12.21.1 Beichen Corporation Information

12.21.2 Beichen Business Overview

12.21.3 Beichen Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Beichen Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.21.5 Beichen Recent Development

12.22 Lanzhou LS

12.22.1 Lanzhou LS Corporation Information

12.22.2 Lanzhou LS Business Overview

12.22.3 Lanzhou LS Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Lanzhou LS Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.22.5 Lanzhou LS Recent Development

12.23 Defon

12.23.1 Defon Corporation Information

12.23.2 Defon Business Overview

12.23.3 Defon Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Defon Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.23.5 Defon Recent Development

12.24 Ormandy

12.24.1 Ormandy Corporation Information

12.24.2 Ormandy Business Overview

12.24.3 Ormandy Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Ormandy Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.24.5 Ormandy Recent Development

12.25 FL-HTEP

12.25.1 FL-HTEP Corporation Information

12.25.2 FL-HTEP Business Overview

12.25.3 FL-HTEP Heat Transfer Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 FL-HTEP Heat Transfer Equipment Products Offered

12.25.5 FL-HTEP Recent Development

13 Heat Transfer Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Heat Transfer Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Heat Transfer Equipment

13.4 Heat Transfer Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Heat Transfer Equipment Distributors List

14.3 Heat Transfer Equipment Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Heat Transfer Equipment Market Trends

15.2 Heat Transfer Equipment Drivers

15.3 Heat Transfer Equipment Market Challenges

15.4 Heat Transfer Equipment Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

