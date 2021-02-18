Gaseous Helium Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2027 | Air Liquide SA, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

“

The report titled Global Gaseous Helium Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gaseous Helium market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gaseous Helium market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gaseous Helium market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gaseous Helium market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gaseous Helium report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gaseous Helium report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gaseous Helium market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gaseous Helium market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gaseous Helium market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gaseous Helium market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gaseous Helium market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Air Liquide SA, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Airgas, Buzwair, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom, Gulf Cryo, Iwatani Corporation, Linde AG, Messer Group GmbH, PGNiG (PL), Praxair Inc., Somatrach, Weil Group Resources, LLC

Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial-Grade Helium

Grade A



Market Segmentation by Application: Cryogenics

Aerostatics

Pressurizing and Purging

Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

Welding

Others



The Gaseous Helium Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gaseous Helium market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gaseous Helium market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gaseous Helium market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gaseous Helium industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gaseous Helium market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gaseous Helium market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gaseous Helium market?

Table of Contents:

1 Gaseous Helium Market Overview

1.1 Gaseous Helium Product Scope

1.2 Gaseous Helium Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gaseous Helium Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Industrial-Grade Helium

1.2.3 Grade A

1.3 Gaseous Helium Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gaseous Helium Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Cryogenics

1.3.3 Aerostatics

1.3.4 Pressurizing and Purging

1.3.5 Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

1.3.6 Welding

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Gaseous Helium Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Gaseous Helium Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Gaseous Helium Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Gaseous Helium Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Gaseous Helium Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Gaseous Helium Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Gaseous Helium Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Gaseous Helium Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Gaseous Helium Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gaseous Helium Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Gaseous Helium Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Gaseous Helium Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Gaseous Helium Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Gaseous Helium Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Gaseous Helium Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Gaseous Helium Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Gaseous Helium Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Gaseous Helium Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Gaseous Helium Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Gaseous Helium Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Gaseous Helium Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Gaseous Helium Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Gaseous Helium as of 2020)

3.4 Global Gaseous Helium Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Gaseous Helium Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Gaseous Helium Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Gaseous Helium Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Gaseous Helium Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Gaseous Helium Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Gaseous Helium Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Gaseous Helium Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Gaseous Helium Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Gaseous Helium Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Gaseous Helium Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Gaseous Helium Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Gaseous Helium Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Gaseous Helium Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Gaseous Helium Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Gaseous Helium Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Gaseous Helium Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Gaseous Helium Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Gaseous Helium Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Gaseous Helium Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Gaseous Helium Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Gaseous Helium Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Gaseous Helium Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Gaseous Helium Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Gaseous Helium Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Gaseous Helium Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Gaseous Helium Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Gaseous Helium Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 140 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Gaseous Helium Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Gaseous Helium Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Gaseous Helium Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Gaseous Helium Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 318 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 318 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Gaseous Helium Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Gaseous Helium Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Gaseous Helium Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Gaseous Helium Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Gaseous Helium Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Gaseous Helium Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Gaseous Helium Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Gaseous Helium Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia M Cum Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia M Cum Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Gaseous Helium Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Gaseous Helium Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Gaseous Helium Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Gaseous Helium Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Gaseous Helium Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gaseous Helium Business

12.1 Air Liquide SA

12.1.1 Air Liquide SA Corporation Information

12.1.2 Air Liquide SA Business Overview

12.1.3 Air Liquide SA Gaseous Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Air Liquide SA Gaseous Helium Products Offered

12.1.5 Air Liquide SA Recent Development

12.2 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

12.2.1 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Business Overview

12.2.3 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Gaseous Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Gaseous Helium Products Offered

12.2.5 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Airgas

12.3.1 Airgas Corporation Information

12.3.2 Airgas Business Overview

12.3.3 Airgas Gaseous Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Airgas Gaseous Helium Products Offered

12.3.5 Airgas Recent Development

12.4 Buzwair

12.4.1 Buzwair Corporation Information

12.4.2 Buzwair Business Overview

12.4.3 Buzwair Gaseous Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Buzwair Gaseous Helium Products Offered

12.4.5 Buzwair Recent Development

12.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation

12.5.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation Business Overview

12.5.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Gaseous Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Gaseous Helium Products Offered

12.5.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Gazprom

12.6.1 Gazprom Corporation Information

12.6.2 Gazprom Business Overview

12.6.3 Gazprom Gaseous Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Gazprom Gaseous Helium Products Offered

12.6.5 Gazprom Recent Development

12.7 Gulf Cryo

12.7.1 Gulf Cryo Corporation Information

12.7.2 Gulf Cryo Business Overview

12.7.3 Gulf Cryo Gaseous Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Gulf Cryo Gaseous Helium Products Offered

12.7.5 Gulf Cryo Recent Development

12.8 Iwatani Corporation

12.8.1 Iwatani Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Iwatani Corporation Business Overview

12.8.3 Iwatani Corporation Gaseous Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Iwatani Corporation Gaseous Helium Products Offered

12.8.5 Iwatani Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Linde AG

12.9.1 Linde AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Linde AG Business Overview

12.9.3 Linde AG Gaseous Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Linde AG Gaseous Helium Products Offered

12.9.5 Linde AG Recent Development

12.10 Messer Group GmbH

12.10.1 Messer Group GmbH Corporation Information

12.10.2 Messer Group GmbH Business Overview

12.10.3 Messer Group GmbH Gaseous Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Messer Group GmbH Gaseous Helium Products Offered

12.10.5 Messer Group GmbH Recent Development

12.11 PGNiG (PL)

12.11.1 PGNiG (PL) Corporation Information

12.11.2 PGNiG (PL) Business Overview

12.11.3 PGNiG (PL) Gaseous Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 PGNiG (PL) Gaseous Helium Products Offered

12.11.5 PGNiG (PL) Recent Development

12.12 Praxair Inc.

12.12.1 Praxair Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Praxair Inc. Business Overview

12.12.3 Praxair Inc. Gaseous Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Praxair Inc. Gaseous Helium Products Offered

12.12.5 Praxair Inc. Recent Development

12.13 Somatrach

12.13.1 Somatrach Corporation Information

12.13.2 Somatrach Business Overview

12.13.3 Somatrach Gaseous Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Somatrach Gaseous Helium Products Offered

12.13.5 Somatrach Recent Development

12.14 Weil Group Resources, LLC

12.14.1 Weil Group Resources, LLC Corporation Information

12.14.2 Weil Group Resources, LLC Business Overview

12.14.3 Weil Group Resources, LLC Gaseous Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Weil Group Resources, LLC Gaseous Helium Products Offered

12.14.5 Weil Group Resources, LLC Recent Development

13 Gaseous Helium Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Gaseous Helium Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gaseous Helium

13.4 Gaseous Helium Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Gaseous Helium Distributors List

14.3 Gaseous Helium Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Gaseous Helium Market Trends

15.2 Gaseous Helium Drivers

15.3 Gaseous Helium Market Challenges

15.4 Gaseous Helium Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”