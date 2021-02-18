Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size, Segment, Evolution Rate by Type and Application And Forecast 2021-2027 | ALPLA Werke, Amcor, Berry Plastics

“

The report titled Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rigid Plastic Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rigid Plastic Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ALPLA Werke, Amcor, Berry Plastics, Silgan Holdings, RPC, Coveris, Graham Packaging, Greiner Packaging, Plastipak, Printpack, Resilux, Pactiv, Winpak

Market Segmentation by Product: PET

PP

HDPE

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Beverages

Foods

Household Cleaning

HealthCare

Others



The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rigid Plastic Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rigid Plastic Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Rigid Plastic Packaging Product Scope

1.2 Rigid Plastic Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 PET

1.2.3 PP

1.2.4 HDPE

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Rigid Plastic Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Beverages

1.3.3 Foods

1.3.4 Household Cleaning

1.3.5 HealthCare

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Rigid Plastic Packaging Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Rigid Plastic Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Rigid Plastic Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Rigid Plastic Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Rigid Plastic Packaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Rigid Plastic Packaging Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Rigid Plastic Packaging Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rigid Plastic Packaging as of 2020)

3.4 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Rigid Plastic Packaging Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Rigid Plastic Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rigid Plastic Packaging Business

12.1 ALPLA Werke

12.1.1 ALPLA Werke Corporation Information

12.1.2 ALPLA Werke Business Overview

12.1.3 ALPLA Werke Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ALPLA Werke Rigid Plastic Packaging Products Offered

12.1.5 ALPLA Werke Recent Development

12.2 Amcor

12.2.1 Amcor Corporation Information

12.2.2 Amcor Business Overview

12.2.3 Amcor Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Amcor Rigid Plastic Packaging Products Offered

12.2.5 Amcor Recent Development

12.3 Berry Plastics

12.3.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

12.3.2 Berry Plastics Business Overview

12.3.3 Berry Plastics Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Berry Plastics Rigid Plastic Packaging Products Offered

12.3.5 Berry Plastics Recent Development

12.4 Silgan Holdings

12.4.1 Silgan Holdings Corporation Information

12.4.2 Silgan Holdings Business Overview

12.4.3 Silgan Holdings Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Silgan Holdings Rigid Plastic Packaging Products Offered

12.4.5 Silgan Holdings Recent Development

12.5 RPC

12.5.1 RPC Corporation Information

12.5.2 RPC Business Overview

12.5.3 RPC Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 RPC Rigid Plastic Packaging Products Offered

12.5.5 RPC Recent Development

12.6 Coveris

12.6.1 Coveris Corporation Information

12.6.2 Coveris Business Overview

12.6.3 Coveris Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Coveris Rigid Plastic Packaging Products Offered

12.6.5 Coveris Recent Development

12.7 Graham Packaging

12.7.1 Graham Packaging Corporation Information

12.7.2 Graham Packaging Business Overview

12.7.3 Graham Packaging Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Graham Packaging Rigid Plastic Packaging Products Offered

12.7.5 Graham Packaging Recent Development

12.8 Greiner Packaging

12.8.1 Greiner Packaging Corporation Information

12.8.2 Greiner Packaging Business Overview

12.8.3 Greiner Packaging Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Greiner Packaging Rigid Plastic Packaging Products Offered

12.8.5 Greiner Packaging Recent Development

12.9 Plastipak

12.9.1 Plastipak Corporation Information

12.9.2 Plastipak Business Overview

12.9.3 Plastipak Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Plastipak Rigid Plastic Packaging Products Offered

12.9.5 Plastipak Recent Development

12.10 Printpack

12.10.1 Printpack Corporation Information

12.10.2 Printpack Business Overview

12.10.3 Printpack Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Printpack Rigid Plastic Packaging Products Offered

12.10.5 Printpack Recent Development

12.11 Resilux

12.11.1 Resilux Corporation Information

12.11.2 Resilux Business Overview

12.11.3 Resilux Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Resilux Rigid Plastic Packaging Products Offered

12.11.5 Resilux Recent Development

12.12 Pactiv

12.12.1 Pactiv Corporation Information

12.12.2 Pactiv Business Overview

12.12.3 Pactiv Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Pactiv Rigid Plastic Packaging Products Offered

12.12.5 Pactiv Recent Development

12.13 Winpak

12.13.1 Winpak Corporation Information

12.13.2 Winpak Business Overview

12.13.3 Winpak Rigid Plastic Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Winpak Rigid Plastic Packaging Products Offered

12.13.5 Winpak Recent Development

13 Rigid Plastic Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Rigid Plastic Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rigid Plastic Packaging

13.4 Rigid Plastic Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Rigid Plastic Packaging Distributors List

14.3 Rigid Plastic Packaging Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Trends

15.2 Rigid Plastic Packaging Drivers

15.3 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Challenges

15.4 Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”