Tractor Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | John Deere, CNH, Same Deutz-Fahr

The report titled Global Tractor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Tractor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Tractor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Tractor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Tractor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Tractor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Tractor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Tractor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Tractor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Tractor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Tractor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Tractor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: John Deere, CNH, Same Deutz-Fahr, Fendt, Kubota, Class, Mahindra, MTZ（Minsk）, Escorts, ITMCO, YTO Group Corporation, Lovol Heavy Industry, Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group, Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing, Changzhou Changfa

Market Segmentation by Product: Engaging Sleeve

Synchronizer Shifting

Power Shifting



Market Segmentation by Application: Farming

Transport



The Tractor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Tractor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Tractor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Tractor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Tractor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Tractor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Tractor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Tractor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Tractor Market Overview

1.1 Tractor Product Scope

1.2 Tractor Segment by Gearbox

1.2.1 Global Tractor Sales by Gearbox (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Engaging Sleeve

1.2.3 Synchronizer Shifting

1.2.4 Power Shifting

1.3 Tractor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Tractor Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Farming

1.3.3 Transport

1.4 Tractor Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Tractor Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Tractor Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Tractor Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Tractor Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Tractor Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Tractor Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Tractor Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Tractor Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Tractor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Tractor Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Tractor Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Tractor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Tractor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Tractor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Tractor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Tractor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Tractor Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Tractor Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Tractor Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Tractor Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Tractor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Tractor as of 2020)

3.4 Global Tractor Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Tractor Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Tractor Market Size by Gearbox

4.1 Global Tractor Historic Market Review by Gearbox (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Tractor Sales Market Share by Gearbox (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Tractor Revenue Market Share by Gearbox (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Tractor Price by Gearbox (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Tractor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Gearbox (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Tractor Sales Forecast by Gearbox (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Tractor Revenue Forecast by Gearbox (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Tractor Price Forecast by Gearbox (2022-2027)

5 Global Tractor Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Tractor Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Tractor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Tractor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Tractor Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Tractor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Tractor Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Tractor Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Tractor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Tractor Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Tractor Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Tractor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Tractor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox

6.2.1 North America Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Tractor Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Tractor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Tractor Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Tractor Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Tractor Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Tractor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Tractor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox

7.2.1 Europe Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Tractor Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Tractor Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Tractor Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Tractor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Tractor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox

8.2.1 China Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox (2022-2027)

8.3 China Tractor Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 310 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 310 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Tractor Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Tractor Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Tractor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Tractor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox

9.2.1 Japan Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Tractor Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Tractor Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Tractor Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Tractor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Tractor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Tractor Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Tractor Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Tractor Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Tractor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Tractor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox

11.2.1 India Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Tractor Sales Breakdown by Gearbox (2022-2027)

11.3 India Tractor Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Tractor Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Tractor Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tractor Business

12.1 John Deere

12.1.1 John Deere Corporation Information

12.1.2 John Deere Business Overview

12.1.3 John Deere Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 John Deere Tractor Products Offered

12.1.5 John Deere Recent Development

12.2 CNH

12.2.1 CNH Corporation Information

12.2.2 CNH Business Overview

12.2.3 CNH Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 CNH Tractor Products Offered

12.2.5 CNH Recent Development

12.3 Same Deutz-Fahr

12.3.1 Same Deutz-Fahr Corporation Information

12.3.2 Same Deutz-Fahr Business Overview

12.3.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Same Deutz-Fahr Tractor Products Offered

12.3.5 Same Deutz-Fahr Recent Development

12.4 Fendt

12.4.1 Fendt Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fendt Business Overview

12.4.3 Fendt Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Fendt Tractor Products Offered

12.4.5 Fendt Recent Development

12.5 Kubota

12.5.1 Kubota Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kubota Business Overview

12.5.3 Kubota Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kubota Tractor Products Offered

12.5.5 Kubota Recent Development

12.6 Class

12.6.1 Class Corporation Information

12.6.2 Class Business Overview

12.6.3 Class Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Class Tractor Products Offered

12.6.5 Class Recent Development

12.7 Mahindra

12.7.1 Mahindra Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mahindra Business Overview

12.7.3 Mahindra Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Mahindra Tractor Products Offered

12.7.5 Mahindra Recent Development

12.8 MTZ（Minsk）

12.8.1 MTZ（Minsk） Corporation Information

12.8.2 MTZ（Minsk） Business Overview

12.8.3 MTZ（Minsk） Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MTZ（Minsk） Tractor Products Offered

12.8.5 MTZ（Minsk） Recent Development

12.9 Escorts

12.9.1 Escorts Corporation Information

12.9.2 Escorts Business Overview

12.9.3 Escorts Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Escorts Tractor Products Offered

12.9.5 Escorts Recent Development

12.10 ITMCO

12.10.1 ITMCO Corporation Information

12.10.2 ITMCO Business Overview

12.10.3 ITMCO Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ITMCO Tractor Products Offered

12.10.5 ITMCO Recent Development

12.11 YTO Group Corporation

12.11.1 YTO Group Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 YTO Group Corporation Business Overview

12.11.3 YTO Group Corporation Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 YTO Group Corporation Tractor Products Offered

12.11.5 YTO Group Corporation Recent Development

12.12 Lovol Heavy Industry

12.12.1 Lovol Heavy Industry Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lovol Heavy Industry Business Overview

12.12.3 Lovol Heavy Industry Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lovol Heavy Industry Tractor Products Offered

12.12.5 Lovol Heavy Industry Recent Development

12.13 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group

12.13.1 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Business Overview

12.13.3 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Tractor Products Offered

12.13.5 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Recent Development

12.14 Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd

12.14.1 Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.14.2 Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd Business Overview

12.14.3 Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd Tractor Products Offered

12.14.5 Taian Taishan Guotai Tractor Manufacturing Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.15 Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing

12.15.1 Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.15.2 Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing Business Overview

12.15.3 Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing Tractor Products Offered

12.15.5 Weifang Huaxia Tractor Manufacturing Recent Development

12.16 Changzhou Changfa

12.16.1 Changzhou Changfa Corporation Information

12.16.2 Changzhou Changfa Business Overview

12.16.3 Changzhou Changfa Tractor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Changzhou Changfa Tractor Products Offered

12.16.5 Changzhou Changfa Recent Development

13 Tractor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Tractor Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tractor

13.4 Tractor Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Tractor Distributors List

14.3 Tractor Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Tractor Market Trends

15.2 Tractor Drivers

15.3 Tractor Market Challenges

15.4 Tractor Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

