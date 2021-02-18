Citronella Oil Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2027 | Anhui Great Nation Essential Oils Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Hengcheng Natural Flavor Oil Co.

“

The report titled Global Citronella Oil Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Citronella Oil market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Citronella Oil market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Citronella Oil market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Citronella Oil market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Citronella Oil report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Citronella Oil report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Citronella Oil market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Citronella Oil market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Citronella Oil market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Citronella Oil market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Citronella Oil market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Anhui Great Nation Essential Oils Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Hengcheng Natural Flavor Oil Co., Ltd, Nanchang Yang Pu Natural Essence & Spice Co., EOAS, Van Aroma, Yunnan Aroma Source Manufacturing Co.,Ltd, Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil Company Ltd, Karimun Kencana Aromatics, Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd, Reho Natural Ingredients, VIETNAM ESSENTIAL OIL. JSC, The Essential Oil Company, Phoenix Herb Company, Kanta Group, Bhoomi, Aromatic & Allied Chemicals, Jiangxi Kang Shengtang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product: Ceylon

Java



Market Segmentation by Application: Food & Drink

Daily Chemical Product

Others



The Citronella Oil Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Citronella Oil market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Citronella Oil market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Citronella Oil market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Citronella Oil industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Citronella Oil market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Citronella Oil market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Citronella Oil market?

Table of Contents:

1 Citronella Oil Market Overview

1.1 Citronella Oil Product Scope

1.2 Citronella Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Citronella Oil Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Ceylon

1.2.3 Java

1.3 Citronella Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Citronella Oil Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Food & Drink

1.3.3 Daily Chemical Product

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Citronella Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Citronella Oil Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Citronella Oil Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Citronella Oil Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Citronella Oil Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Citronella Oil Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Citronella Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Citronella Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Citronella Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Citronella Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Citronella Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Citronella Oil Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Citronella Oil Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Citronella Oil Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Citronella Oil Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Citronella Oil Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Citronella Oil Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Citronella Oil Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Citronella Oil Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Citronella Oil Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Citronella Oil Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Citronella Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Citronella Oil as of 2020)

3.4 Global Citronella Oil Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Citronella Oil Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Citronella Oil Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Citronella Oil Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Citronella Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Citronella Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Citronella Oil Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Citronella Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Citronella Oil Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Citronella Oil Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Citronella Oil Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Citronella Oil Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Citronella Oil Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Citronella Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Citronella Oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Citronella Oil Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Citronella Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Citronella Oil Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Citronella Oil Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Citronella Oil Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Citronella Oil Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Citronella Oil Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Citronella Oil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Citronella Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Citronella Oil Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Citronella Oil Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Citronella Oil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Citronella Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Citronella Oil Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Citronella Oil Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Citronella Oil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Citronella Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Citronella Oil Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Citronella Oil Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Citronella Oil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Citronella Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Citronella Oil Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Citronella Oil Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Citronella Oil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Citronella Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Tonne Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Tonne Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Citronella Oil Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Citronella Oil Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Citronella Oil Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Citronella Oil Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Citronella Oil Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Citronella Oil Business

12.1 Anhui Great Nation Essential Oils Co., Ltd.

12.1.1 Anhui Great Nation Essential Oils Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Anhui Great Nation Essential Oils Co., Ltd. Business Overview

12.1.3 Anhui Great Nation Essential Oils Co., Ltd. Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Anhui Great Nation Essential Oils Co., Ltd. Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.1.5 Anhui Great Nation Essential Oils Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.2 Jiangxi Hengcheng Natural Flavor Oil Co., Ltd

12.2.1 Jiangxi Hengcheng Natural Flavor Oil Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.2.2 Jiangxi Hengcheng Natural Flavor Oil Co., Ltd Business Overview

12.2.3 Jiangxi Hengcheng Natural Flavor Oil Co., Ltd Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Jiangxi Hengcheng Natural Flavor Oil Co., Ltd Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.2.5 Jiangxi Hengcheng Natural Flavor Oil Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.3 Nanchang Yang Pu Natural Essence & Spice Co.

12.3.1 Nanchang Yang Pu Natural Essence & Spice Co. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nanchang Yang Pu Natural Essence & Spice Co. Business Overview

12.3.3 Nanchang Yang Pu Natural Essence & Spice Co. Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nanchang Yang Pu Natural Essence & Spice Co. Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.3.5 Nanchang Yang Pu Natural Essence & Spice Co. Recent Development

12.4 EOAS

12.4.1 EOAS Corporation Information

12.4.2 EOAS Business Overview

12.4.3 EOAS Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 EOAS Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.4.5 EOAS Recent Development

12.5 Van Aroma

12.5.1 Van Aroma Corporation Information

12.5.2 Van Aroma Business Overview

12.5.3 Van Aroma Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Van Aroma Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.5.5 Van Aroma Recent Development

12.6 Yunnan Aroma Source Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

12.6.1 Yunnan Aroma Source Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 Yunnan Aroma Source Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Business Overview

12.6.3 Yunnan Aroma Source Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Yunnan Aroma Source Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.6.5 Yunnan Aroma Source Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Recent Development

12.7 Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil Company Ltd

12.7.1 Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil Company Ltd Corporation Information

12.7.2 Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil Company Ltd Business Overview

12.7.3 Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil Company Ltd Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil Company Ltd Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.7.5 Yunnan Tian Lake Essential Oil Company Ltd Recent Development

12.8 Karimun Kencana Aromatics

12.8.1 Karimun Kencana Aromatics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Karimun Kencana Aromatics Business Overview

12.8.3 Karimun Kencana Aromatics Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Karimun Kencana Aromatics Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.8.5 Karimun Kencana Aromatics Recent Development

12.9 Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd

12.9.1 Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

12.9.2 Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd Business Overview

12.9.3 Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.9.5 Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd Recent Development

12.10 Reho Natural Ingredients

12.10.1 Reho Natural Ingredients Corporation Information

12.10.2 Reho Natural Ingredients Business Overview

12.10.3 Reho Natural Ingredients Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Reho Natural Ingredients Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.10.5 Reho Natural Ingredients Recent Development

12.11 VIETNAM ESSENTIAL OIL. JSC

12.11.1 VIETNAM ESSENTIAL OIL. JSC Corporation Information

12.11.2 VIETNAM ESSENTIAL OIL. JSC Business Overview

12.11.3 VIETNAM ESSENTIAL OIL. JSC Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 VIETNAM ESSENTIAL OIL. JSC Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.11.5 VIETNAM ESSENTIAL OIL. JSC Recent Development

12.12 The Essential Oil Company

12.12.1 The Essential Oil Company Corporation Information

12.12.2 The Essential Oil Company Business Overview

12.12.3 The Essential Oil Company Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 The Essential Oil Company Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.12.5 The Essential Oil Company Recent Development

12.13 Phoenix Herb Company

12.13.1 Phoenix Herb Company Corporation Information

12.13.2 Phoenix Herb Company Business Overview

12.13.3 Phoenix Herb Company Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Phoenix Herb Company Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.13.5 Phoenix Herb Company Recent Development

12.14 Kanta Group

12.14.1 Kanta Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kanta Group Business Overview

12.14.3 Kanta Group Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kanta Group Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.14.5 Kanta Group Recent Development

12.15 Bhoomi

12.15.1 Bhoomi Corporation Information

12.15.2 Bhoomi Business Overview

12.15.3 Bhoomi Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Bhoomi Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.15.5 Bhoomi Recent Development

12.16 Aromatic & Allied Chemicals

12.16.1 Aromatic & Allied Chemicals Corporation Information

12.16.2 Aromatic & Allied Chemicals Business Overview

12.16.3 Aromatic & Allied Chemicals Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Aromatic & Allied Chemicals Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.16.5 Aromatic & Allied Chemicals Recent Development

12.17 Jiangxi Kang Shengtang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

12.17.1 Jiangxi Kang Shengtang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.17.2 Jiangxi Kang Shengtang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Business Overview

12.17.3 Jiangxi Kang Shengtang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Citronella Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Jiangxi Kang Shengtang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Citronella Oil Products Offered

12.17.5 Jiangxi Kang Shengtang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd Recent Development

13 Citronella Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Citronella Oil Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Citronella Oil

13.4 Citronella Oil Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Citronella Oil Distributors List

14.3 Citronella Oil Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Citronella Oil Market Trends

15.2 Citronella Oil Drivers

15.3 Citronella Oil Market Challenges

15.4 Citronella Oil Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

