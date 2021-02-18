Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Outlook by Trend, Regional Demand, Product, and Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing

“

The report titled Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, IAI, Da-Jiang, Parrot SA, 3D Robotics, Inc, AeroVironment, YAMAHA, Zerotech, AscTec, Xaircraft

Market Segmentation by Product: Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Military

Consumer

Others



The Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Overview

1.1 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Product Scope

1.2 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Fixed Wing

1.2.3 Rotary Wing

1.3 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Consumer

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Business

12.1 Lockheed Martin

12.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

12.1.3 Lockheed Martin Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Lockheed Martin Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Products Offered

12.1.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.2 Northrop Grumman

12.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

12.2.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

12.2.3 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Products Offered

12.2.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.3 Boeing

12.3.1 Boeing Corporation Information

12.3.2 Boeing Business Overview

12.3.3 Boeing Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Boeing Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Products Offered

12.3.5 Boeing Recent Development

12.4 IAI

12.4.1 IAI Corporation Information

12.4.2 IAI Business Overview

12.4.3 IAI Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 IAI Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Products Offered

12.4.5 IAI Recent Development

12.5 Da-Jiang

12.5.1 Da-Jiang Corporation Information

12.5.2 Da-Jiang Business Overview

12.5.3 Da-Jiang Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Da-Jiang Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Products Offered

12.5.5 Da-Jiang Recent Development

12.6 Parrot SA

12.6.1 Parrot SA Corporation Information

12.6.2 Parrot SA Business Overview

12.6.3 Parrot SA Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Parrot SA Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Products Offered

12.6.5 Parrot SA Recent Development

12.7 3D Robotics, Inc

12.7.1 3D Robotics, Inc Corporation Information

12.7.2 3D Robotics, Inc Business Overview

12.7.3 3D Robotics, Inc Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 3D Robotics, Inc Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Products Offered

12.7.5 3D Robotics, Inc Recent Development

12.8 AeroVironment

12.8.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information

12.8.2 AeroVironment Business Overview

12.8.3 AeroVironment Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 AeroVironment Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Products Offered

12.8.5 AeroVironment Recent Development

12.9 YAMAHA

12.9.1 YAMAHA Corporation Information

12.9.2 YAMAHA Business Overview

12.9.3 YAMAHA Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 YAMAHA Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Products Offered

12.9.5 YAMAHA Recent Development

12.10 Zerotech

12.10.1 Zerotech Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zerotech Business Overview

12.10.3 Zerotech Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Zerotech Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Products Offered

12.10.5 Zerotech Recent Development

12.11 AscTec

12.11.1 AscTec Corporation Information

12.11.2 AscTec Business Overview

12.11.3 AscTec Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 AscTec Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Products Offered

12.11.5 AscTec Recent Development

12.12 Xaircraft

12.12.1 Xaircraft Corporation Information

12.12.2 Xaircraft Business Overview

12.12.3 Xaircraft Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Xaircraft Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Products Offered

12.12.5 Xaircraft Recent Development

13 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)

13.4 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Distributors List

14.3 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Trends

15.2 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Drivers

15.3 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Challenges

15.4 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

