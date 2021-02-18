Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027 | Changchun, BASF, Sabic

“

The report titled Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Changchun, BASF, Sabic, DuBay Polymer (Lanxess,DuPont), Ticona (Celanese), DowDuPont, Kanghui, Mitsubishi, HNEC, WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin), Toray, BlueStar, Yizheng (Sinopec), Blueridge, Shinkong, DSM, Sipchem, Nan Ya, Heshili

Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade

Commercial Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Electrical & Electronics

Automobile

Mechanical Equipment

Others



The Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Overview

1.1 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Product Scope

1.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Commercial Grade

1.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Mechanical Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Business

12.1 Changchun

12.1.1 Changchun Corporation Information

12.1.2 Changchun Business Overview

12.1.3 Changchun Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Changchun Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.1.5 Changchun Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 Sabic

12.3.1 Sabic Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sabic Business Overview

12.3.3 Sabic Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sabic Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.3.5 Sabic Recent Development

12.4 DuBay Polymer (Lanxess,DuPont)

12.4.1 DuBay Polymer (Lanxess,DuPont) Corporation Information

12.4.2 DuBay Polymer (Lanxess,DuPont) Business Overview

12.4.3 DuBay Polymer (Lanxess,DuPont) Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DuBay Polymer (Lanxess,DuPont) Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.4.5 DuBay Polymer (Lanxess,DuPont) Recent Development

12.5 Ticona (Celanese)

12.5.1 Ticona (Celanese) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ticona (Celanese) Business Overview

12.5.3 Ticona (Celanese) Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ticona (Celanese) Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.5.5 Ticona (Celanese) Recent Development

12.6 DowDuPont

12.6.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.6.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

12.6.3 DowDuPont Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 DowDuPont Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.6.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.7 Kanghui

12.7.1 Kanghui Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kanghui Business Overview

12.7.3 Kanghui Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kanghui Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.7.5 Kanghui Recent Development

12.8 Mitsubishi

12.8.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview

12.8.3 Mitsubishi Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mitsubishi Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.8.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

12.9 HNEC

12.9.1 HNEC Corporation Information

12.9.2 HNEC Business Overview

12.9.3 HNEC Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 HNEC Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.9.5 HNEC Recent Development

12.10 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)

12.10.1 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) Corporation Information

12.10.2 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) Business Overview

12.10.3 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.10.5 WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin) Recent Development

12.11 Toray

12.11.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.11.2 Toray Business Overview

12.11.3 Toray Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Toray Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.11.5 Toray Recent Development

12.12 BlueStar

12.12.1 BlueStar Corporation Information

12.12.2 BlueStar Business Overview

12.12.3 BlueStar Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 BlueStar Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.12.5 BlueStar Recent Development

12.13 Yizheng (Sinopec)

12.13.1 Yizheng (Sinopec) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Yizheng (Sinopec) Business Overview

12.13.3 Yizheng (Sinopec) Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Yizheng (Sinopec) Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.13.5 Yizheng (Sinopec) Recent Development

12.14 Blueridge

12.14.1 Blueridge Corporation Information

12.14.2 Blueridge Business Overview

12.14.3 Blueridge Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Blueridge Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.14.5 Blueridge Recent Development

12.15 Shinkong

12.15.1 Shinkong Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shinkong Business Overview

12.15.3 Shinkong Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shinkong Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.15.5 Shinkong Recent Development

12.16 DSM

12.16.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.16.2 DSM Business Overview

12.16.3 DSM Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 DSM Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.16.5 DSM Recent Development

12.17 Sipchem

12.17.1 Sipchem Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sipchem Business Overview

12.17.3 Sipchem Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Sipchem Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.17.5 Sipchem Recent Development

12.18 Nan Ya

12.18.1 Nan Ya Corporation Information

12.18.2 Nan Ya Business Overview

12.18.3 Nan Ya Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Nan Ya Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.18.5 Nan Ya Recent Development

12.19 Heshili

12.19.1 Heshili Corporation Information

12.19.2 Heshili Business Overview

12.19.3 Heshili Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Heshili Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Products Offered

12.19.5 Heshili Recent Development

13 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

13.4 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Distributors List

14.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Trends

15.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Drivers

15.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Challenges

15.4 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”