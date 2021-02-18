Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Norbord, LP, Georgia-Pacific

“

The report titled Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oriented Strand Board (OSB) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Norbord, LP, Georgia-Pacific, Kronospan, Weyerhaeuser NR Company, Huber, Tolko, Swiss Krono Group, Martco, Egger, Medite Smartply, DOK Kalevala, Dieffenbacher, Langboard, Luli Group, Baoyuan Wood

Market Segmentation by Product: OSB/1

OSB/2

OSB/3

OSB/4



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Industrial Packaging

Interior Furnishing

Others



The Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oriented Strand Board (OSB) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Overview

1.1 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Product Scope

1.2 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 OSB/1

1.2.3 OSB/2

1.2.4 OSB/3

1.2.5 OSB/4

1.3 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Industrial Packaging

1.3.4 Interior Furnishing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Oriented Strand Board (OSB) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K m³ Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K m³ Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Business

12.1 Norbord

12.1.1 Norbord Corporation Information

12.1.2 Norbord Business Overview

12.1.3 Norbord Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Norbord Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.1.5 Norbord Recent Development

12.2 LP

12.2.1 LP Corporation Information

12.2.2 LP Business Overview

12.2.3 LP Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 LP Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.2.5 LP Recent Development

12.3 Georgia-Pacific

12.3.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

12.3.2 Georgia-Pacific Business Overview

12.3.3 Georgia-Pacific Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Georgia-Pacific Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.3.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

12.4 Kronospan

12.4.1 Kronospan Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kronospan Business Overview

12.4.3 Kronospan Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kronospan Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.4.5 Kronospan Recent Development

12.5 Weyerhaeuser NR Company

12.5.1 Weyerhaeuser NR Company Corporation Information

12.5.2 Weyerhaeuser NR Company Business Overview

12.5.3 Weyerhaeuser NR Company Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Weyerhaeuser NR Company Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.5.5 Weyerhaeuser NR Company Recent Development

12.6 Huber

12.6.1 Huber Corporation Information

12.6.2 Huber Business Overview

12.6.3 Huber Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Huber Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.6.5 Huber Recent Development

12.7 Tolko

12.7.1 Tolko Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tolko Business Overview

12.7.3 Tolko Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Tolko Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.7.5 Tolko Recent Development

12.8 Swiss Krono Group

12.8.1 Swiss Krono Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Swiss Krono Group Business Overview

12.8.3 Swiss Krono Group Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Swiss Krono Group Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.8.5 Swiss Krono Group Recent Development

12.9 Martco

12.9.1 Martco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Martco Business Overview

12.9.3 Martco Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Martco Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.9.5 Martco Recent Development

12.10 Egger

12.10.1 Egger Corporation Information

12.10.2 Egger Business Overview

12.10.3 Egger Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Egger Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.10.5 Egger Recent Development

12.11 Medite Smartply

12.11.1 Medite Smartply Corporation Information

12.11.2 Medite Smartply Business Overview

12.11.3 Medite Smartply Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Medite Smartply Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.11.5 Medite Smartply Recent Development

12.12 DOK Kalevala

12.12.1 DOK Kalevala Corporation Information

12.12.2 DOK Kalevala Business Overview

12.12.3 DOK Kalevala Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 DOK Kalevala Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.12.5 DOK Kalevala Recent Development

12.13 Dieffenbacher

12.13.1 Dieffenbacher Corporation Information

12.13.2 Dieffenbacher Business Overview

12.13.3 Dieffenbacher Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Dieffenbacher Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.13.5 Dieffenbacher Recent Development

12.14 Langboard

12.14.1 Langboard Corporation Information

12.14.2 Langboard Business Overview

12.14.3 Langboard Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Langboard Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.14.5 Langboard Recent Development

12.15 Luli Group

12.15.1 Luli Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Luli Group Business Overview

12.15.3 Luli Group Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Luli Group Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.15.5 Luli Group Recent Development

12.16 Baoyuan Wood

12.16.1 Baoyuan Wood Corporation Information

12.16.2 Baoyuan Wood Business Overview

12.16.3 Baoyuan Wood Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Baoyuan Wood Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Products Offered

12.16.5 Baoyuan Wood Recent Development

13 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

13.4 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Distributors List

14.3 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Trends

15.2 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Drivers

15.3 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Challenges

15.4 Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”