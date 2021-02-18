Industrial Clutches & Brakes Market 2020 Qualitative and Quantitative Assessment by Industry Analysis, Segmentation and Development and Growth by Regions to 2027

The Industrial Clutches & Brakes Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by technology, sales channel, application and geography. The global industrial brakes & clutches market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key industrial brakes & clutches market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Altra Industrial Motion, Inc., Dayton Superior Corporation., Hilliard Corporation., KEB Automation KG, Magnetic Technologies Ltd., Magtrol, Inc., Merobel, Ogura Clutch Co.,Ltd., Warner Electric, Inc., Hindon Corp. and among others.

Rising demand for higher capacity conveyor drives is the major driver which helps in surging the growth of industrial brakes & clutches market whereas, high cost of maintenance act as a restraining factor for this market. Adoption of new and advanced products such as backstopping clutches will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Industrial brakes and clutches covers a wide variety of brakes and clutches which are used in industrial process equipment such as turbines, uphill, downhill & overland conveyors, overhead cranes, trolleys, bridges, hoists & winches and in many other equipment. With increasing industrialization and implementation of heavy-duty machineries, industrial brakes and clutches have become a vital part and have acted as the mainstay of these heavy-duty machineries.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global industrial brakes & clutches market based on technology, sales channel and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall industrial brakes & clutches market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

