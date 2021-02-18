Medical Refrigerator Market Drivers, Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2025

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for storing biological products, blood samples, blood reagents, vaccines, DNA samples and other chemicals, these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Medical Refrigerator Market. In addition, the need to provide thermal insulation and avoid product degradation is a critical factor boosting the usage rates. Medical grade refrigerators are heavy-duty refrigerators and freezers of various sizes which are designed to meet specific demands, and to maintain medical equipment/vaccines/specimens at a constant temperature. They are used by medical professionals in Hospital, research laboratories, crime labs, surgery centers and other medical facilities.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Godrej Group (India), Tema Sinergie S.p.A (Italy), Esco Group LLC (United States), Biobase (Germany), Dulas Limited (United Kingdom), Equitec (Spain), Gram Commercial (United Kingdom), B Medical Sytems (Luxemborg), Telestar Life Science Solutions (Spain), Haier (China), Panasonic Biomedical (Japan), Meditech Technologies (India), Blue Star Limited (India), Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States), Helmer Scientific (United States), Philip Kirsch (Germany), Vestfrost Solution (United States), Flores Valles (Spain) and Follett (United States)

The Global Medical Refrigerator Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Plasma Freezers, Blood Bank Refrigerators, Lab Refrigerators, Ultra Low Temperature Freezers, Shock Freezers), Application (Hospital, Blood Bank, Pharmacy, Other), Function (Semiconductor Heat Box, Compressor Refrigerator), Refrigerator Type (Between 2°and 8°, Between 0° and 40°, Under -40°), Capacity (4L-10L, 11L-20L, 21L-50L, 50L and above, Others), Compressor (Frequency Conversion, Fixed Frequency), Temperature Control Methods (Mechanical Temperature Control, Electronic Temperature Control)

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Medical Refrigerator Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Drivers

Medical Treatment Such as Organ Transplant, Cellular Therapy Are Driving This Market

Increasing Government Initiatives towards Research Activities and Clinical Trials

Rising Usage of Medical Refrigeration in order to Store DNA & RNA and other biological samples

Increase in Geriatric population, Prone to a Common Health Condition

Market Trend

Increasing Use of Green Technologies in Medical Refrigerators & Freezers which is acting as a transformational trend for this market.

Restraints

Emission of Harmful Gases by the Medical Refrigerators

Lesser Affordability of Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers

Stringent Regulatory Scenario may hamper the Growth of the Market

Opportunities

Rise in Research Activities & High Demand for Blood Transfusion and Personalized Medicines is providing an Opportunity for this Market.

Challenges

Increase in the number of Local Competitors in this market is expected to Reduce the Cost of Medical Refrigerators.

Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Medical Refrigerator Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Medical Refrigerator Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Medical Refrigerator market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Medical Refrigerator Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyse the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyse the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Medical Refrigerator Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Medical Refrigerator market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Medical Refrigerator Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



