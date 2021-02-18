Global Industrial Oxygen Market 2021 Classification, Future Plans and Industry Growth with 6.7% CAGR by Forecast 2025

Scope of the Report:

Industrial gases are used in a variety of purity grades and for a wide range of purposes, including food gases and medical gases. Industrial gases can make production processes safer and more cost-effective and improve product quality. They often contribute to environmental protection. Some processes and applications would even be inconceivable without the chemical properties of gases. Oxygen is one of the most widely used gases. Among various application, steel industry accounts for the largest consumption share of industrial oxygen, which was 47.56%.

According to its production process, industrial gases can be dived into atmospheric gases and process gases. For atmospheric gases, the raw material is air and the key production unit is air separation plant. Oxygen is mainly produced via air separation plant. When considering the industry oxygen supply mode, three modes are preferred: on-site, bulk/merchant and packaged/cylinder. Each supply mode has its own characteristics and all of industrial gases manufacturers operate their gas business under the three modes. Globally, on-site type oxygen accounts for about 50%

The worldwide market for Industrial Oxygen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 59700 million US$ in 2024, from 43100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Industrial Oxygen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Messer

Yingde Gases

SOL

Norco

Gulf Cryo

SIG Gases Berhad

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Industrial Oxygen Market By Type:

On-Site Type

Bulk Type

Cylinder Type

Industrial Oxygen Market By Applications:

Steel Industry

Chemical Industry

Copper and Aluminium

Synthesis Gas

Waste Water Treatment

Pulp and Paper Industry

Food & Beverage

Plastic Industry

Semi-Conductors

Other

Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Oxygen Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Industrial Oxygen, with sales, revenue, and price of Industrial Oxygen, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Industrial Oxygen, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application. with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Industrial Oxygen market forecast, by regions, type and application. with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Oxygen sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Industrial Oxygen Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

