Global Coconut Milk Market 2021 Classification, Future Plans and Industry Growth with 17.4% CAGR by Forecast 2025

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world coconut milk industry. The main players are Theppadungporn Coconut, ThaiCoconut, Asiatic Agro Industry, PT. Sari Segar Husada and SOCOCO. The global sales of coconut milk increases to 343178 MT in 2018 from 188801 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 12.69%.

In consumption market, North America, South America and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these regions occupied 73.81% of the global consumption volume in total.

The worldwide market for Coconut Milk is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.4% over the next five years, will reach 1430 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Coconut Milk in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Theppadungporn Coconut

ThaiCoconut

Asiatic Agro Industry

PT. Sari Segar Husada

SOCOCO

Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing

Heng Guan Food Industrial

WhiteWave Foods

Coconut Palm Group

Betrimex

Goya Foods

Renuka Holdings

HolistaTranzworld

UNICOCONUT

Global Coconut Milk Market Segmentation Analysis-

Coconut Milk Market By Type:

Regular Coconut Milk

Organic Coconut Milk

Coconut Milk Market By Applications:

Direct Drink

Dairy & Dessert

Baked Products

Others

Chapter 1, to describe Coconut Milk Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Coconut Milk, with sales, revenue, and price of Coconut Milk, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Coconut Milk, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application. with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Coconut Milk market forecast, by regions, type and application. with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Coconut Milk sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Coconut Milk market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period.

Coconut Milk Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

*Note: We can customize the report as per your requirement. For e.g.; any additional company profile, Volume & Value Analysis, Forecast year, Regional/Country level data, etc.

*Note: We can customize the report as per your requirement. For e.g.; any additional company profile, Volume & Value Analysis, Forecast year, Regional/Country level data, etc.

