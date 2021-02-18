Global Solar Control Window Films Market Research Report 2023

Solar Control Window Films Market Forecast to 2023:

Market Research Future published a raw research report on Global Solar Control Window Films Market that contains the information from 2017 to 2023. Solar control window films market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 6% from 2017 to 2023.

Solar control films are thin films, particularly intended for outer building surfaces, such as entryways and windows, and are significantly utilized for the exchange of heat and light. In addition, these solar films limit extreme heat and radiation levels, providing security against glare, hotspots, and uneven temperature variations. These solar films have altogether prompted lessening of oncoming heat radiated from the sun on glass, which effectively decreases the building (residential or commercial complex) cooling costs. During winters, these solar films lessen the high amounts of radiation (which is intensified due to the depletion of the ozone layer) by 35%. Additionally, use of solar control

films has become common in urban setup in tropical countries around the globe and in other places, which experience warmer temperatures throughout the year.

The market witnesses noteworthy development due to the growth of real estate business. Likewise, infrastructural improvements in developing countries, including development of shopping centers and elevated structures, add to the development of solar control films. Additionally, the continuous pattern of developing newer and better structures (for improving the infrastructure of the region) that have more glass tiles on its exterior, makes customers choose sun control films by default. The crackdown of governments across the world over the unprecedented use of fossil fuel consuming devices (including automobiles, electricity generators, heaters, and coolers) has led to considerable regulation in heat retention and radiation due to manmade activities. These human activities are adversely hampering the environment and enhancing the greenhouse effect due to the entrapment of solar heat and radiation. In order to reduce this negative impact of the overall natural and manmade activities, solar control window films are a very strong and viable option.

The key players in solar control window films market are The 3M Company (U.S.), The Window Film Company (U.K), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Garware Suncontrol – Window Film

(India), Solar Control Films Inc. (U.S.), Purlfrost Ltd. (U.K), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Sun Control, Madico Inc. (U.S), Polytronix Inc. (U.S.), and Solyx Films SA Pty Ltd (South Africa).

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the most commonly and widely used is the dyed variety (non-reflective). This is because the production cost of the solar control film is quite less. Additionally, factors such as ease of manufacturing, in terms of procuring the raw material; huge demand in different organizations; rising population on a global scale; and resultant need for more buildings for residential places makes the solar control window films a very attractive proposition. On the basis of application, Solar Control Films are used almost in equal measure in areas, such as automobile industry, construction and real estate, transportation and logistics of passengers, raw materials, marine engineering and commercial operations, commercial, and passenger

airplanes. The installation of solar control window system is expensive but is of critical and high importance. Thus, the installation cost more or less gets covered by the benefit of temperature control and safety of goods and passengers (or the inhabitants, in case of a building). Thus, their use can be controlled and managed according to the requirement.

