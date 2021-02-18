Global Rigid Foam Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the forecast period 2021-2025

Scope of the Report:

According to the materials, the rigid foam can be divided into PU, EPS, XPS, PVC, PE, phenolic etc. In the market, EPS foam is the most widely used material, holding 44.94% share in 2017. The follower is PU foam, with 39.33% share.

Although there are substitutes of rigid foam, such as flexible foam or glasswool, the rigid foam still has rigid demand in some fields and achieves good growth.

The worldwide market for Rigid Foam is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 46200 million US$ in 2024, from 39700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Rigid Foam in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

BASF

Synthos

Covestro

Dow Chemical

Sunpor

Sunde

Saint-Gobain

Owens Corning

Styrochem

Kingspan

Loyal Group

Xingda

Nanjing Hongbaoli

WanhuaChemical

Huafon

Feininger

Key highlight Of the Research:

Rigid Foam Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the Rigid Foam product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

Rigid Foam Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes Rigid Foam Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for Rigid Foam are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

Rigid Foam sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of Rigid Foam by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world Rigid Foam industry

Global Rigid Foam Value and Growth

Global Rigid Foam Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Rigid Foam Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Rigid Foam Market By Type:

Polyurethane (PU)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Rigid Foam Market By Applications:

Construction & Building

Packaging

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Rigid Foam market.

Chapter 1, to describe Rigid Foam Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Rigid Foam, with sales, revenue, and price of Rigid Foam, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Rigid Foam, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application. with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Rigid Foam market forecast, by regions, type and application. with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rigid Foam sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Rigid Foam market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Rigid Foam Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Rigid Foam Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For more Information or Browse the complete report @

