Global Specialty Glass Market is Growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2025

Because of its high resistant to corrosion, good thermal shock as well as other properties, borosilicate glass is welcomed by downstream consumers and the industry production experiences continuous increasing trend in the recent few years. Schott, Corning, Kavalier, Shandong Linuo and so on are among key players in borosilicate glass industry. In addition, there is no doubt that Schott and Corning are the symbols of high quality borosilicate glass.

Glass ceramic materials are typically characterized by high strength, high impact resistance, low co-efficient of thermal expansion and good resistance to thermal shock. Glass ceramic is mainly used in radomes, cookware, bake ware and cooktops, Telescopic mirrors, Insulators, Bioactive glass for biomaterials, engineering components etc. Schott and EuroKera are among key players in borosilicate glass industry.

The worldwide market for Specialty Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 3100 million US$ in 2024, from 2610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Specialty Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Schott

EuroKera

NEG

Nipro

Corning

Kanger

Linuo

Yaohui Group

Duran

Kavalier

Tahsiang

Kedi

AGC

Sichuang Shubo

Tianxu

Saint-Gobain

Haoji

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Specialty Glass Market Report.

Specialty Glass Market By Type:

Glass Ceramics

Borosilicate Glass

Specialty Glass Market By Applications:

Solar Energy Tubes

Laboratory Apparatus

Heat Glassware

Chemical Tubes

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Electronic and Electrical

Others

Specialty Glass market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Specialty Glass Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Specialty Glass Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

