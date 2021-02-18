Wheat Starch Market 2021 Set to Grow According to forecasts

The wheat starch market was valued at US$ 1,016.95 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,203.32 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

Wheat starch is obtained by wet milling of wheat flour, most preferably the softer grade wheat. This starch, in both native and modified forms, has tremendous applications in the food & beverages, cosmetics, paper mill, and textile industries. The extraction process of wheat starch depends on the original plant or the root in use. The starch from soft wheat contains huge quantities of proteins and surface lipids. The starch obtained from hard cultivars possesses high proportion of small granules and amylase, and it exhibits lower enthalpy and gelatinization temperature. In its processed state, wheat starch looks similar to that of a corn flour or corn starch.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016634/

Top Key Players:- Cargill Incorporated, RoquetteFreres, Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Agrana Group, Tereos SA, Crespel and Deiters, New Zealand Starch Company, and Sacchetto S.p.A

Wheat starch has superior gelling, stabilizing, and thickening properties. When used in food, wheat starch helps impart the desired texture and viscosity, along with enabling gel formulation, binding, and moisture retention. It is mainly employed as a thickening agent in the food industry. Wheat starch thickens the food through retrogradation and gelatinization. The heat causes the starch to absorb water and swell while increasing the clarity and viscosity. However, once it reaches the maximum viscosity level, the molecules move apart, leading to reduced viscosity.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Wheat Starch Market

The COVID-19 outbreak was reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the world. As of December 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain and UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food and beverages is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. China is the global manufacturing hub and largest raw material supplier for various industries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and material sales. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities

The report includes the segmentation of the wheat starch market as follows:

Wheat Starch Market, by Type

Native Wheat Starch

Modified Wheat Starch

Wheat Starch Market, by Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Wheat Starch Market, by End Use Industry

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Purchase This Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00016634/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Electronics and Semiconductor s, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Materials, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Technology, Media, and telecommunication, Manufacturing and Construction.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/