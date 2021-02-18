Global WIRELESS HEALTH AND FITNESS DEVICES Market Research Report 2023

Market Synopsis

The global wireless health and fitness devices market is presumed to expand at 12.5 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the prevalence of several lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Wireless health can be termed as the integration of wireless technology into the medical field to monitor, diagnose, and treat the disease. These devices are also used for daily personal fitness such as medical tricorder, wearable matches, headbands, and others.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With the rapid technological advancements in motion sensors, there has been a noticeable improvement in the wireless and wearable devices. The global market for wireless health and fitness is mainly driven by the growing prevalence of various lifestyle diseases like diabetes which require continuous monitoring. This has increased the use of wireless devices in sports analytics. Moreover, technological advancements, improved living standard, growing health awareness among people, and increased risk associated with lifestyle diseases are some of the factors propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

On the flip side, high cost of fitness devices and poor reimbursement policies are likely to retard the market growth in the coming years.

Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market: Segmental Analysis

The global wireless health and fitness devices market has been segmented on the basis of type, product, application, end-users, and region.

By mode of type, the global wireless health and fitness devices market have been segmented into mobile, sensors, watch, USB, Bluetooth, and others.

By mode of product, the global wireless health and fitness devices market have been segmented into wireless remote health monitoring devices, wireless professional healthcare devices, and wireless sports & fitness devices. The wireless remote health monitoring devices are further sub-segmented into pulse oximeters, glucometers, and others.

By mode of application, the global wireless health and fitness devices market have been segmented into diagnosis and monitoring.

By mode of end-users, the global wireless health and fitness devices market have been segmented into sports and fitness institute, hospitals, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the wireless health and fitness devices market span across regions namely, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

America is considered to dominate the global wireless health and fitness devices market with more than 40 % of the total market share in 2016. The growth in this region is mainly attributed to the presence of a high percentage of population suffering from diabetes. Also, with the technological advancements, increasing expenditure on healthcare, and presence of major manufacturers influence the market growth in this region.

Europe is estimated to hold the second largest position followed by Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest growth rate owing to the presence of huge obese population and growing expenditure on healthcare.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa are estimated to register the least growth rate during the forecast period owing to the limited development in the healthcare sector and poor economy in this region.

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global market for wireless health and fitness devices are Texas Instruments (US), Maxim Integrated (US), Intelesens Ltd (UK), Freescale Semiconductor Inc. (US), Medtronic Inc. (US), Nike Inc. (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherland), Apple Inc (US), Ideal Life Inc. (Canada), Analog Devices (US), Adidas AG (Germany), ON Semiconductor Corporation (US), Entra Health Systems LLC (US), GE Healthcare (UK), Garmin Ltd (Switzerland), Beuer GmbH (Germany), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Omron Healthcare (Japan), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Fitbit (US).

