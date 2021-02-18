Global Label Adhesives Market Research Report 2019-2023

Label Adhesives Market Forecast to 2023:

Label Adhesive is a sticky substance applied on small piece of paper, which is designed to be affixed to another larger piece of paper or other object. The product is, essentially, used in self-adhesive labels, which is a three-layer paper structure with a Label Adhesive sandwiched between two different types of papers. The most familiar type of label is the postage stamp developed during nineteenth century.

Six important types of Label Adhesives are present in the market depending upon their applications, such as permanent, removable, freezer, high temperature, and repositionable. The major applications of such adhesives is in labels applied on different types of substrate of material namely, PET, metal, or polyolefin bottles.

The growth of this market is due to factors like increasing demand for informative labels on bottles containing food and beverages. Requirements of buyers and sellers today regarding product choice are different today. Today, the laws from government and regulatory authorities also make it compulsory for food brands to list basic

nutritional information on the product packs for which, labels are required. The global market for label adhesives can rise during the forecast period with manufacturers of consumer goods increasingly adopting the use of labels because attractive packaging and labeling are visually appealing to consumers.

However, the bottlenecks that can hamper the market growth include the formulation and implementation of new regulations, like Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) in Europe. Some other directives to control solvent emissions are likely to affect market growth negatively. Lastly, with many manufacturers using flexible, printed, and rigid packaging the need for the label gets eliminated which can hurt the market.

The global label adhesives market has been segmented on the basis of end users, type, substrate type, technology, and lastly, region. On the basis of end users, this market has been segmented into food & beverages industry, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals companies, and other retail products. The market on the basis of end users is growing with the increasing and emerging middle-class population which has high disposable income today. Middle-class population often uses labels to mark their boxes while planning to move into a new house.

By type, the market has been segmented into the freezer, high temperature, permanent, removable, and repositionable. Based on substrate type, the market has been segmented into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), metal container, and polyolefin bottle.

Polyethylene terephthalate is the most common thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family. It is useful for containers for liquids and foods, fibers for clothing, and thermoforming for manufacturing. When combined with glass fiber, it is useful for engineering resins. The technology-based segmentation segments the market into hot metal based, water-based, and solvent-based.

The regional segmentation of the global Label Adhesives Market Size segments the market into the regional markets namely Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and North America. According to the report, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market during the forecast period with a 40% share. In the region, the market growth is primarily driven by increasing use of packaged items starting from food & beverages to other retail product. Among all regional markets, the Asia Pacific is expected to rise with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The crucial country-specific markets in this region are Australia, China, India, Japan, and New Zealand, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region.

Europe is another substantial regional market. In this region, the market is driven by demand for the material by industries like food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. In this region, the most important country-specific markets are France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK). North America is coming next after Europe to be one of the significant regional markets. The European market is bigger as its population is more than North America. The highest demand for label adhesives in North America comes from manufacturers offering packaged and canned food products. In this region, the majority of key players in the market are based in the United States of America (USA). Another key market in this region is Canada.

Among Latin America and MEA region, the Latin American market is expected to grow at faster due to pacifying economic and political scenario. The key country-specific markets in this region are Argentina,

Brazil, and Mexico, followed by the rest of Latin America. In the MEA region, the market is slow due to political instability. The key country-specific markets in this region are Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and North Africa.

Key Players

 3M

 Akzo Nobel N.V.

 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

 Avery Dennison

 BOSTIK S.A

 The Dow Chemical Company

 H.B Fuller

 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

 ITL Apparel Label Solution

 Lintec Corporation

 PPG Industries, Inc.

Latest Industry News

• Officially marking its debut in the craft beer labeling market, Mactac Roll Label has launched a new line of all-temperature, pressure-sensitive paper, and film craft beer labels. 23 AUG 2018

• At Labelexpo Americas 2018 event, Taghleef Industries launched new multi-layer barrier films called PPFB and PPGB. These films are for industrial labeling applications that require an extreme barrier to staining associated with tire, battery and candle labeling. 5 SEP 2018

Intended Audience

• Label Adhesive Manufacturers

• Traders and Distributors of Label Adhesive

• Research and Development Institute

• Potential Investors

• Raw Material Suppliers

• National Laboratory

