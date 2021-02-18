North America Durable Medical Equipment Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2027

The North America durable medical equipment market is expected to reach US$ 131,013.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 75,507.9 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027.
The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing elderly population and growing incidents of road accidents. However, high cost of therapeutic products and procedures is likely to act as a restraining factor for the growth of market.
The North America Durable Medical Equipment Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
US is expected to be the fastest growing market for the durable medical equipment during the forecast owing to factors such as rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular and lung disorders, increasing geriatric population along with rise in the number of sleep apnea cases.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Durable Medical Equipment Market in the market.
NORTH AMERICA DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Device Type
- Personal Mobility Devices
- Wheelchairs
- Scooters
- Walkers & Rollators
- Canes & Crutches
- Other Personal Mobility Devices
- Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
- Blood Glucose Monitors
- Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
- Infusion Pumps
- Nebulizers
- Oxygen Equipment
- Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- Cardiovascular Devices
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Home Healthcare
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Company Profiles
- Invacare Corporation
- Medtronic
- BD
- Hillrom Services Inc
- Medical Depot, Inc
- GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.
- Sunrise Medical (US) LLC
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- ResMed
