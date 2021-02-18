Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the forecast period 2021-2025

Scope of the Report:

Electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) is a critical component of the battery cathode mix in today’s alkaline and lithium ion rechargeable batteries. Lithium-ion battery materials become more critical as the world moves into the “mobility era”. Batteries will be needed in everything from consumer electronics to green vehicles. As such, improvements in cell performance often rely on quality raw materials. The global EMD market is driven by the demand from batteries, and in future the main driver will be electric vehicles. There are several countries have announced plans to phase out conventional cars in future.

In North America, the market is dominated by Prince (acquired ERACHEM in 2016) and Tronox Limited; In Europe, the market is dominated by Tosoh (Greece) and Cegasa; in Japan, the only producer is Tosoh.

The worldwide market for Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 930 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Tosoh (Japan)

Prince (US)

Tronox Limited (US)

Cegasa (Spain)

Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia)

Golden Mile GmbH (Germany)

Moil (India)

Xiangtan Electrochemical (China)

Guiliu Chemical (China)

CITIC Dameng Mining (China)

Guizhou Redstar (China)

Weixin Manganese Industry (China)

Yizhou Manganese Industry Manganese (China)

Key highlight Of the Research:

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) industry

Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Value and Growth

Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market By Type:

Alkaline Battery Grade EMD

Zinc Manganese and Zinc-Carbon Battery Grade EMD

Lithium-Ion Battery Grade EMD

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market By Applications:

Batteries

Others (like Water Treatment)

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD), with sales, revenue, and price of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD), in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD), for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application. with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) market forecast, by regions, type and application. with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

