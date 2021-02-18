Global N-Hexane Market 2021 Classification, Future Plans and Industry Growth with 2.6% CAGR by Forecast 2025

Scope of the Report:

N-Hexane is a colorless volatile liquid that is insoluble in water and highly flammable. It mainly acts as solvent in many fields, such as edible oils, glues (rubber cement, adhesives), varnishes, and inks and so on. Among various applications, Industrial Solvents hold the largest consumption share, with 49.49% in 2017.

N-Hexane increased from 660.1 K MT in 2013 to 711.2 K MT in 2017. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of N-Hexane. Nearly 40% go into the Asia-Pacific region each year. China is the leading players in the market. The second consumer is North America, which contributed 27.11% share in the global N-Hexane consumption market in 2017.

The worldwide market for N-Hexane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 930 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the N-Hexane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Phillipes 66

Exxon Mobil

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Bharat Petroleum

SK Chem

Sumitomo

Subaru Corporation

SINOPEC

CNPC

Junyuan Petroleum

Haishunde

Yufeng Chemical

Key highlight Of the Research:

N-Hexane Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the N-Hexane product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

N-Hexane Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes N-Hexane Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for N-Hexane are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

N-Hexane sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of N-Hexane by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world N-Hexane industry

Global N-Hexane Value and Growth

Global N-Hexane Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the N-Hexane Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

N-Hexane Market By Type:

60% N-Hexane

80% N-Hexane

Other

N-Hexane Market By Applications:

Industrial Solvents

Edible-Oil Extractant

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global N-Hexane market.

Chapter 1, to describe N-Hexane Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of N-Hexane, with sales, revenue, and price of N-Hexane, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of N-Hexane, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application. with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, N-Hexane market forecast, by regions, type and application. with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe N-Hexane sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

N-Hexane market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of N-Hexane Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

N-Hexane Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

