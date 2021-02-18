Sports Turf Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Share, Revenue, Trends, Size, Growth Opportunities And Regional Forecast to 2026

“ The global Sports Turf Market report by wide-ranging study of the Sports Turf industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the drivers, challenges and trend. Furthermore, the future projection for the forecast period is also covered within the global Sports Turf industry report. The Sports Turf market segmentation provides the customer a comprehensive overview of the overall Sports Turf industry, assisting them in making informed decisions through key insights into the Sports Turf market. The segmentation is done on the basis of product, region, and application.

Snapshot

Sports Turf is turf used in sports stadium. Artificial turf is a surfacing material used to imitate grass and has been around for several decades and used in different sports stadium.

The global Sports Turf market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Sports Turf by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Request a sample of Sports Turf Market report @https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1636557

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

PP Sports Turf

PE Sports Turf

Nylon Sports Turf

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Tencate Group

FieldTurf (Tarkett)

Shaw Sports Turf

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

TigerTurf Americas

LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A.

Saltex Oy

SIS Pitches

Edel Grass B.V.

AstroTurf

Taishan

Nurteks

Mondo S.p.A.

ForestGrass

Co Creation Grass

Sporturf

DuPont

Access this report Sports Turf Market @https://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-sports-turf-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Football Stadium

Hockey Stadium

Tennis & Paddle Stadium

Multisports Stadium

Rugby Stadium

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Each company covered in the Sports Turf market report includes a detailed company profile as well as their latest updates such as new product development, expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. The performance of each player in all Sports Turf industry verticals is covered in the report.

Some of the key information covered in the Sports Turf market report includes the market size, share for the segments, and the revenue generation in the market that includes the cost and profit statistics. This overall market outlook is the mainstay of the global Sports Turf market report. The report does not shy away from going the extra mile for the customers by providing them with all the latest developments in the Sports Turf market such as the news, updates, latest surveys conducted, as well as the substantial amount of statistics in tabular and graphical formats.

The report concludes with a detailed SWOT analysis to sum up the information covered in the global Sports Turf market report, making it easier for the customers to plan their activities accordingly and experience great success in their endeavors. For more information on the Sports Turf report, get in touch with arcognizance.

Buy The Report @https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/1636557

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industry Overview

1.1 Sports Turf Industry

Figure Sports Turf Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Sports Turf

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Sports Turf

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Sports Turf

Table Global Sports Turf Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million

1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact

1.3 Cost Analysis

Chapter Two: Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

Chapter Three: Sports Turf Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 PP Sports Turf

Table Major Company List of PP Sports Turf

3.1.2 PE Sports Turf

Table Major Company List of PE Sports Turf

3.1.3 Nylon Sports Turf

Table Major Company List of Nylon Sports Turf

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Sports Turf Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Sports Turf Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Sports Turf Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Sports Turf Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Sports Turf Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume

Chapter Four: Major Companies List

4.1 Tencate Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Tencate Group Profile

Table Tencate Group Overview List

4.1.2 Tencate Group Products & Services

4.1.3 Tencate Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tencate Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 FieldTurf (Tarkett) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Profile

Table FieldTurf (Tarkett) Overview List

4.2.2 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Products & Services

4.2.3 FieldTurf (Tarkett) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of FieldTurf (Tarkett) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Shaw Sports Turf (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Shaw Sports Turf Profile

Table Shaw Sports Turf Overview List

4.3.2 Shaw Sports Turf Products & Services

4.3.3 Shaw Sports Turf Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shaw Sports Turf (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Polytan GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Polytan GmbH Profile

Table Polytan GmbH Overview List

4.4.2 Polytan GmbH Products & Services

4.4.3 Polytan GmbH Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Polytan GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Domo Sports Grass (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Domo Sports Grass Profile

Table Domo Sports Grass Overview List

4.5.2 Domo Sports Grass Products & Services

4.5.3 Domo Sports Grass Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Domo Sports Grass (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 ACT Global Sports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 ACT Global Sports Profile

Table ACT Global Sports Overview List

4.6.2 ACT Global Sports Products & Services

4.6.3 ACT Global Sports Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ACT Global Sports (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 TigerTurf Americas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 TigerTurf Americas Profile

Table TigerTurf Americas Overview List

4.7.2 TigerTurf Americas Products & Services

4.7.3 TigerTurf Americas Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TigerTurf Americas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A. Profile

Table LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A. Overview List

4.8.2 LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A. Products & Services

4.8.3 LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Saltex Oy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Saltex Oy Profile

Table Saltex Oy Overview List

4.9.2 Saltex Oy Products & Services

4.9.3 Saltex Oy Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Saltex Oy (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 SIS Pitches (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 SIS Pitches Profile

Table SIS Pitches Overview List

4.10.2 SIS Pitches Products & Services

4.10.3 SIS Pitches Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SIS Pitches (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Edel Grass B.V. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Edel Grass B.V. Profile

Table Edel Grass B.V. Overview List

4.11.2 Edel Grass B.V. Products & Services

4.11.3 Edel Grass B.V. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Edel Grass B.V. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 AstroTurf (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 AstroTurf Profile

Table AstroTurf Overview List

4.12.2 AstroTurf Products & Services

4.12.3 AstroTurf Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AstroTurf (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Taishan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Taishan Profile

Table Taishan Overview List

4.13.2 Taishan Products & Services

4.13.3 Taishan Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Taishan (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Nurteks (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Nurteks Profile

Table Nurteks Overview List

4.14.2 Nurteks Products & Services

4.14.3 Nurteks Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nurteks (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Mondo S.p.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Mondo S.p.A. Profile

Table Mondo S.p.A. Overview List

4.15.2 Mondo S.p.A. Products & Services

4.15.3 Mondo S.p.A. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mondo S.p.A. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 ForestGrass (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 ForestGrass Profile

Table ForestGrass Overview List

4.16.2 ForestGrass Products & Services

4.16.3 ForestGrass Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ForestGrass (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Co Creation Grass (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Co Creation Grass Profile

Table Co Creation Grass Overview List

4.17.2 Co Creation Grass Products & Services

4.17.3 Co Creation Grass Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Co Creation Grass (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Sporturf (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Sporturf Profile

Table Sporturf Overview List

4.18.2 Sporturf Products & Services

4.18.3 Sporturf Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sporturf (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 DuPont (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 DuPont Profile

Table DuPont Overview List

4.19.2 DuPont Products & Services

4.19.3 DuPont Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DuPont (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

Chapter Five: Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Sports Turf Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Sports Turf Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Sports Turf Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Sports Turf Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Sports Turf Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Sports Turf Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Sports Turf Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Europe Sports Turf Market Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Sports Turf MMarket Concentration, in 2020

Figure South America Sports Turf Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Sports Turf Market Concentration, in 2020

Chapter Six: Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Football Stadium

Figure Sports Turf Demand in Football Stadium, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Sports Turf Demand in Football Stadium, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Hockey Stadium

Figure Sports Turf Demand in Hockey Stadium, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Sports Turf Demand in Hockey Stadium, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Tennis & Paddle Stadium

Figure Sports Turf Demand in Tennis & Paddle Stadium, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Sports Turf Demand in Tennis & Paddle Stadium, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Multisports Stadium

Figure Sports Turf Demand in Multisports Stadium, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Sports Turf Demand in Multisports Stadium, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Rugby Stadium

Figure Sports Turf Demand in Rugby Stadium, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Sports Turf Demand in Rugby Stadium, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.6 Demand in Others

Figure Sports Turf Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Sports Turf Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Sports Turf Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Sports Turf Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Sports Turf Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million

Table Sports Turf Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Sports Turf Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Sports Turf Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume

6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand

Chapter Seven: Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Sports Turf Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Sports Turf Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Sports Turf Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Sports Turf Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Sports Turf Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Sports Turf Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Sports Turf Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure North America Sports Turf Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Sports Turf Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Sports Turf Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Sports Turf Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Europe Sports Turf Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Sports Turf Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Sports Turf Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Sports Turf Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Sports Turf Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Sports Turf Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Sports Turf Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Sports Turf Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure South America Sports Turf Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Sports Turf Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Sports Turf Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Sports Turf Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Sports Turf Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Sports Turf Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Sports Turf Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Sports Turf Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table Sports Turf Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume

Chapter Eight: Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

Chapter Nine: Research Conclusion

To Check Discount of Sports Turf Market @https://www.arcognizance.com/discount/1636557

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential.

ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.

Contact Us:

Ranjeet Dengale

Director Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]

Follows to Twitter :https://twitter.com/ARCognizance

Follows to Linkdin :https://www.linkedin.com/company/arcognizance”