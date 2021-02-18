Gems and Jewellery Market Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026  

Gems and Jewellery Industry

Description

At the start, the report mentions a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the Gems and Jewellery market on a global as well as regional level. The report delivers complete data from 2019 to 2025 based on the revenue generation, and historical, existing, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of the market value and volume. Moreover, the report comprises notable changes taking place in the market structures over the evaluation period. A diverse analysis of influential trends in the Gems and Jewellery market, confirmable projections, along with macro and micro-economic indicators, regulations, and mandates have also been added in the study. In doing so, the report casts light on the growth of each significant segment of the market over the forecast period.

The global gems and jewelry market is primarily driven by the rising prices precious gems and gold and silver in the international market. The rising demand for men costume jewelry along with brand internationalization is also expected to propel the market for gems and jewelry. The industry is also witnessing consequential changes, both in terms of consumer behavior and industrial trends. Although, the present gems and jewelry industry is primarily local, it is expected to globalize significantly over the next couple of years. The global gems and jewelry industry is also expected to witness high demand in the near future owing to the growth in the consumption of branded jewelry. It is expected that branded jewelries will gain a significant share in the market over the forthcoming years.

Despite exhibiting a growing graph, the global gems and jewelry market is likely to face several challenges that might restrain the growth of the market in the coming years. These factors include rising labor cost that also adds to a rise in the cost of jewelry making and inflation. Regular purchases from unorganized retailers is also expected to hinder the progress of the market.

Key Players

The report has presented a synopsis of the market players leading the global Gems and Jewellery market. Porter’s five forces model has been used here to analyze the performance of each key player under different parameters.

The key players covered in this study

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

LVMH

Rajesh Exports

Richemont

Signet Jewelers

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Gold

Diamond

Platinum

Gems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Retail

Jewelry Stores

Regional Analysis

The assessment and forecast of the Gems and Jewellery market have been studied on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the Gems and Jewellery market has been studied in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Research Methodology

The market report has been accumulated with the assistance of many primary (interviews, surveys observations,) and secondary (journals, industrial databases,) sources to distinguish and gather proper information for this broad commercial, market-oriented, and technical estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model has been implemented to determine the market assessment precisely and to verify the several strengths, and weaknesses, along with opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple quantitative and qualitative study related with the market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

12.2 LVMH

12.3 Rajesh Exports

12.4 Richemont

12.5 Signet Jewelers

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continued…

