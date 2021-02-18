Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size 2020 Analysis by Industry Statistics, Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Recent Trends, Business Opportunity, Share and Forecast to 2026

““arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

The global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Download PDF Sample of Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1227764

Key players in the global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market covered in Chapter 4:

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Accenture

FuGenX Technologies

Microsoft

Royal Dutch Shell

Infosys

General Vision

Sentient technologies

Inbenta

Cisco

Oracle

Numenta

Hortonworks

Intel

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Hybrid

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection

Material Movement

Production Planning

Field Services

Quality Control

Reclamation

Brief about Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Report with [email protected]https://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-artificial-intelligence-in-oil-and-gas-market-report-2020-by-key-players-types-applications-countries-market-size-forecast-to-2026-based-on-2020-covid-19-worldwide-spread

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Single User License Copy and Other Purchase [email protected]https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/1227764

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Material Movement Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Production Planning Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Field Services Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Quality Control Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.7 Reclamation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)continued…

To Check Discount of Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market @ https://www.arcognizance.com/discount/1227764

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Table Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2026)

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Share by Type in 2019 & 2026

Figure Hardware Features

Figure Software Features

Figure Hybrid Features

Table Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth by Application (2020-2026)

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Share by Application in 2019 & 2026

Figure Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection Description

Figure Material Movement Description

Figure Production Planning Description

Figure Field Services Description

Figure Quality Control Description

Figure Reclamation Description

Figure Global COVID-19 Status Overview

Table Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Industry Development

Table SWOT Analysis

Figure Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026

Table Industry News

Table Industry Policies

Figure Value Chain Status of Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas

Figure Production Process of Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas

Figure Major Company Analysis (by Business Distribution Base, by Product Type)

Table Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Table Microsoft Profile

Table Microsoft Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Google Profile

Table Google Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table IBM Profile

Table IBM Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Accenture Profile

Table Accenture Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table FuGenX Technologies Profile

Table FuGenX Technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Microsoft Profile

Table Microsoft Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Royal Dutch Shell Profile

Table Royal Dutch Shell Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Infosys Profile

Table Infosys Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table General Vision Profile

Table General Vision Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Sentient technologies Profile

Table Sentient technologies Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Inbenta Profile

Table Inbenta Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Cisco Profile

Table Cisco Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Oracle Profile

Table Oracle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Numenta Profile

Table Numenta Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Hortonworks Profile

Table Hortonworks Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Table Intel Profile

Table Intel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue ($) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table North America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure United States Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue ($) Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Europe Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure Germany Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Countries in 2019

Table Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue ($) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2015

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure China Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Korea Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Australia Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure India Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Revenue ($) and Growth (2015-2020)continued…

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential.

ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.

Contact Us:

Ranjeet Dengale

Director Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 403-4695, +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]

”