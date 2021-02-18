Storage as a Service Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2030

A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the Storage as a Service market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, growth prospects of this market are obtained with maximum precision.

Storage as a Service Market: Segmentation

The global Storage as a Service market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market, and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Service Type

Cloud NAS

Cloud SAN

Cloud Backup

Cloud Archiving

Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Education

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the Storage as a Service market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes demand- and supply-side trends pertaining to this market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Storage as a Service market in this chapter, which will help them to understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to storage area network and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the Storage as a Service market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The Storage as a Service market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Pricing Analysis

This chapter provides the pricing analysis of service models in the storage as a service market.

Chapter 05 – COVID-19 Impact on Storage as a Service Market

This chapter provides the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global oil & gas industry, pre and post COVID-19 impact analysis, recovery scenario, and key action points for Storage as a Service solution providers.

Chapter 06 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Storage as a Service market, along with market share analysis and market concentration.

Chapter 07 – Global Storage as a Service Market Demand (in Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter provides the value of the Storage as a Service market along with the Y-o-Y trends and absolute $ opportunity

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the Storage as a Service market during the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the Enterprise Size, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the Storage as a Service market. In-depth information about market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global Storage as a Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Service Type

Based on Service Type, the storage as a service market is segmented into Cloud NAS, Cloud SAN, Cloud Backup, and Cloud Archiving In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the Storage as a Service market.

Chapter 10 – Global Storage as a Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Enterprise Size

Based on Enterprise Size, the Storage as a Service market is segmented small & medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the Storage as a Service market.

Chapter 11 – Global Storage as a Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Industry

Based on Industry, the Storage as a Service market is segmented into BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Education, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the Storage as a Service market.

Chapter 12 – Global Storage as a Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the Storage as a Service market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 13 – North America Storage as a Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America Storage as a Service market, along with a country-wise assessment including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends and market growth based on Service Type, Enterprise Size, Industry, and countries in North America.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Storage as a Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Storage as a Service market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 15 – Europe Storage as a Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Storage as a Service market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia & Pacific Storage as a Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth prospects of the Storage as a Service market in South Asia Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of South Asia Pacific. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Storage as a Service market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Storage as a Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Storage as a Service market in East Asia countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 18 – Middle East and Africa Storage as a Service Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the Storage as a Service market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the Middle East & Africa region, such as GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa during the forecast period.

Chapter 19 – Key Countries Analysis

This chapter provides information about how the Storage as a Service market is anticipated to grow in major countries of all the regions.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Storage as a Service market, along with detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments. Some of the key market players featured in the report are Hitachi Vantara, Zadara Storage, Cloudian, Quantum Corporation, AWS, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, HPE, Google, AT&T, and Dell Technologies.

