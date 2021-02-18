Plastic Pails Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2020-2030

A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the plastic pails market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the plastic pails market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global plastic pails market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Product Type

Open Top/Head

Close Top/Head

By Material Type

PE

PP

PET

PVC

Others

By Capacity

Up to 3 Litres

3 to 5 Litres

5 to 10 Litres

10 to 20 Litres

Above 20 Litres

By End Use

Paints & Coatings

Inks, Dyes & Pigments

Petroleum & Lubricants

Agrochemicals & Fertilizers

Food & Beverage Ingredients

Other Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

MEA

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the plastic pails market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global plastic pails market, along with key facts about plastic pails market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the plastic pails market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about Plastic Pails Market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the plastic pails market report.

Chapter 03 – Global Plastic Pails Market Demand Analysis (Volume’000 Units) 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the plastic pails market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical plastic pails market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 04 – Key Market Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation and technological advancements that are impacting the global plastic pails market.

Chapter 05 – Global Plastic Pails Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various product types (open top/head and close top/head) of plastic pails market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 06 – Global Plastic Pails Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the plastic pails market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical plastic pails market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of plastic pails market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the plastic pails market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. This section also includes value chain analysis. Chapter 08 – Global Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Material Type

Based on material type, the plastic pails market is segmented as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 09 – Global Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Product Type

Based on product type, the plastic pails market is segmented into open top/head and close top/head. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Capacity

Based on capacity, the plastic pails market is segmented on the basis of up to 3 litres, 3 to 5 litres, 5 to 10 litres, 10 to 20 litres and above 20 litres. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Plastic Pails Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By End Use

Based on end use, the plastic pails market is segmented into paints & coatings, inks, dyes & pigments, petroleum & lubricants, agrochemicals & fertilizers, food & beverage ingredients and other industrial end uses. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

So On…