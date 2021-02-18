Global Decorative Laminates Market Research Report 2022

Market Overview:Laminates are available either for decorative purpose or for industrial use. Standard laminates are used in normal applications. Whereas, post formable laminates are used in kitchens and offices where a neater look is required, and in places like hospitals and restaurants anti-bacterial laminates are used, where hygiene is extremely important. Moreover, the increased durability, cost efficiency and fewer

requirements of skilled labors for installation are some of the factors which are driving the market for decorative laminates. Growth in rebounding construction activity, increased interest in home improvements, and pent-up demand for non-residential upgrades will provide opportunities for decorative laminates market.

The report has analyzed the market based on the three segments: material, product, and application in the regions of North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world. On the basis of product, it includes high pressure laminates, low pressure laminates, edge banding. High-pressure laminates are high-priced and more durable and expected to increase the growth of the decorative laminates market. Based on material, it is segmented as plastic, paper and

vinyl. Additionally, based on application it is segmented as residential construction and non-residential construction.

Furniture is referred as largest and fastest growing market due to changing preferences towards furniture and aesthetic values. The scope of the market has widened over many years owing to the flourishing markets of Asia pacific.

 FunderMax

 Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited

 ronotex GmbH & Co.

 Kronospan Holdings Limited

 Advanced Technology Inc.

 Armstrong World Industries Inc.

 Roseburg Forest Products Company

 Woodcraft Industries Incorporated

Study Objectives of Decorative laminates Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the decorative laminates market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market

growth.

• To analyze the decorative laminates markets market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by product, end user and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the decorative laminates

Asia pacific will be the largest market

Asia pacific is dominating the market for decorative laminates. Increase in purchasing power coupled with growth in residential and non-residential construction are some of the factors which will boost the market demand.

Emerging economies such as China and India acts as the most promising market as well as manufacturing capacity for laminated boards continues to expand and acts as a major factor for the growth of the market. Rapid industrialization and increasing trend for customized and attractive interior in homes and offices is anticipated to fuel the decorative laminates market.

Target Audience

• Organizations

• Manufacturer

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

This research report has provided the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global decorative laminates, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.