Global Tire Protection Chains Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the forecast period 2021-2025

Scope of the Report:

Tire protection chain is a close mesh which is fitted over the face and the sidewalls of the tire to form a barrier against damaging materials in extreme applications. Its self-cleaning feature prevents the tread mesh becoming filled and clogged, contributing to achieving the best possible road-holding and traction.

The tire protection chain market is relative concentrated market; key players includes Rud, Pewag, Las Zirh, Nordic Traction Group, Laclede Chain, Trygg, Veriga Lesce, KSN precision forging technology, retezarna, OMEGA CHAINS, Tianjin Shanxing Metal Products, TPC Tyre Protection Chains, Tongwei Metal Product, etc.; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 75% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.

The worldwide market for Tire Protection Chains is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Tire Protection Chains in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Rud

Pewag

Las Zirh

Nordic Traction Group

Laclede Chain

Trygg

Veriga Lesce

KSN precision forging technology

retezarna

OMEGA CHAINS

Tianjin Shanxing Metal Products

TPC Tyre Protection Chains

Tongwei Metal Product

Global Tire Protection Chains Market Segmentation Analysis-

Tire Protection Chains Market By Type:

Link-Ring-System

Ring-Ring-System

Ring-Locking-System

Tire Protection Chains Market By Applications:

Slag and Scrap Handling

Quarrying

Mining and Tunneling

Forestry and Agriculture

Transporting/Traction

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Tire Protection Chains market.

Chapter 1, to describe Tire Protection Chains Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Tire Protection Chains, with sales, revenue, and price of Tire Protection Chains, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Tire Protection Chains, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application. with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Tire Protection Chains market forecast, by regions, type and application. with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tire Protection Chains sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Tire Protection Chains Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

