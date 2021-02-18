Global Paints & Coatings Market to Rise at 4.1% CAGR Value by 2025 | Reportspedia

Scope of the Report:

The paint & coating industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in global and high-end products are mainly from America and Europe. The global paint & coating market will reach about 54346 K MT in 2018 from 43517 K MT in 2013. The average growth rate is about 4.54% during 2013-2018. Paint & coatinging production mainly focuses on China, taking about 39.59% of global market in 2017, followed by the Europe with about 19.10% share. Other regions keep growth rate about 7.77%.The main market players are PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams and Valspar.

Due to the impact of raw material prices, prices of paint & coating keep decreasing, although during this period increased slightly, but still cannot change the overall downward trend in prices, the average price from 3338 USD / MT in 2013 reduced to 3291 USD / MT in 2018.

The worldwide market for Paints & Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 218300 million US$ in 2024, from 178900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Paints & Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sika

3M

Asian Paints

Nippon Paint

HB Fuller

Masco

Jotun

Hempel

KCC Corporation

DAW SE

Shawcor

Cromology

SK KAKEN

Carpoly

Taiho Paint

Berger Paints

Global Paints & Coatings Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Paints & Coatings Market Report.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Paints & Coatings Market By Type:

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

Paints & Coatings Market By Applications:

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Others

Paints & Coatings market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period.

Paints & Coatings Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

