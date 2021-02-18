Global Intelligent Excavator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.3% over the forecast period 2021-2025

Scope of the Report:

Intelligent Excavator are mainly classified into the following types: Track Type and Wheeled Type. Track Type is the most widely used type which takes up about 88.64 % of the total in 2017 in Global.

Intelligent Excavator have wide range of applications, such as Construction, Transportation, Mining, etc. And Construction was the most widely used area which took up about 32.17% of the global total in 2017.

The worldwide market for Intelligent Excavator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.3% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Intelligent Excavator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Komatsu

CASE

Caterpillar

Volvo

Doosan

Hyundai

Sunward

XCMG Construction Machinery

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Intelligent Excavator Market By Type:

Track Type

Wheeled

Intelligent Excavator Market By Applications:

Construction

Transportation

Mining

Others

Chapter 1, to describe Intelligent Excavator Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Intelligent Excavator, with sales, revenue, and price of Intelligent Excavator, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Intelligent Excavator, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application. with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Intelligent Excavator market forecast, by regions, type and application. with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Intelligent Excavator sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Intelligent Excavator Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

