Global Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market 2021 Classification, Future Plans and Industry Growth with 3.4% CAGR by Forecast 2025

Methyl anthranilate, also known as MA, methyl 2-aminobenzoate, or carbomethoxyaniline, is an ester of anthranilic acid. Its chemical formula is C8H9NO2. It has a fruity grape smell, and one of its key uses is as a flavoring agent. In 2017, flavor and fragrance industry consumed methyl anthranilate is about 3303 MT, which took a share of 68.83%. Besides, methyl anthranilate is also used in pharmaceutical industry.

Currently, methyl anthranilate is mainly produced in India and China. Global major suppliers include Ambernath Organics, Anshul Specialty Molecules, Wujiang New Sunlion Chemical, JingJiang Connect Chemical Manufacturing and Hubei Newscien Bioscientific etc. Ambernath Organics is the leader in this market, which sold 1625 MT in 2017, accounting for 33.86% globally.

The worldwide market for Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 32 million US$ in 2024, from 27 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Ambernath Organics

Anshul Specialty Molecules

Wujiang New Sunlion Chemical

JingJiang Connect Chemical Manufacturing

Hubei Newscien Bioscientific

Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market By Type:

Methyl Anthranilate ＜99%

Methyl Anthranilate ≥99%

Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market By Applications:

Flavor and Fragrance Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Chapter 1, to describe Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3), with sales, revenue, and price of Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3), in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3), for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application. with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) market forecast, by regions, type and application. with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period.

Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3) Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

