Global Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market to Rise at 7.1% CAGR Value by 2025 | Reportspedia

Scope of the Report:

Traveler’s diarrhea is the leading cause of illness among international travelers to developing countries. Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) bacteria are the primary cause of this disease. Among the estimated 65 million travelers from industrialized countries to high-risk areas in the developing world, as many as 50% may experience at least one TD episode during their journey. ETEC is usually responsible for 22-60% of all TD cases in both civilian and military groups or about 7-18 million cases per year. ETEC is also a major cause of diarrheal disease in children living in countries endemic for ETEC, leading to over 400 million diarrheal episodes and approximately 300,000 deaths each year.

The classification of Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics includes Immunization, Non-antibiotic Agents, Antibiotics, Anti-Motility Agents, Other. And the proportion of Non-antibiotic Agents in 2017 is about 36%, and And the proportion of Anti-Motility Agents in 2017 is about 20%.

The worldwide market for Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 890 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a FREE Sample Copy of Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market Report : https://www.reportspedia.com/report/life-sciences/global-traveler’s-diarrhea-therapeutics-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/24745#request_sample

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Salix Pharmaceuticals

P&G

Johnson & Johnson

Otsuka Pharma

Valneva

Shanghai United Cell

PaxVax

Livzon

Immuron

Key highlight Of the Research:

Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics industry

Global Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Value and Growth

Global Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market By Type:

Immunization

Non-antibiotic Agents

Antibiotics

Anti-Motility Agents

Other

Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market By Applications:

Adult Traveler’s Diarrhea

Children Traveler’s Diarrhea

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics, with sales, revenue, and price of Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application. with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics market forecast, by regions, type and application. with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Get up to 30% Discount on this Premium Report @ https://www.reportspedia.com/discount_inquiry/discount/24745

Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Traveler’s Diarrhea Therapeutics Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For more Information or Browse the complete report @ https://www.reportspedia.com/report/life-sciences/global-traveler’s-diarrhea-therapeutics-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/24745#table_of_contents

*Note: We can customize the report as per your requirement. For e.g.; any additional company profile, Volume & Value Analysis, Forecast year, Regional/Country level data, etc.

To know more about this report, Contact Us: [email protected]

Contact Us:

C-2/101, Saudamini Complex, Right Bhusari Colony, Kothrud, Pune, Maharashtra 411038

Alex White– [email protected]

UK: +44 33 3303 4979

US: +1(806)4400782