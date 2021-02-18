Global Kimchi Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the forecast period 2021-2025

Scope of the Report:

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Korea and China. The manufacturers in Korea have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as CJ, DAESANG and DONGWON F＆B. The market size of Revenue in Korea was 1464.47 million USD in 2017 and it will be 2205.68 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR 5.25% from 2017 to 2025.

Chinese manufacturers also play important roles in the market of kimchi, they are vital providers for Korean Kimchi market. And the same times, Korean manufacturers also export their Kimchi to the Japan, USA and rest of word. There are many small companies in the USA, they manage their business as a family style, and the business scale is not so large.

The worldwide market for Kimchi is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 3850 million US$ in 2024, from 3000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Kimchi in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Below are the Key Players in the report:

CJ

Daesang

Dongwon F&B

Sinto Gourmet

Cosmos Food

Real Pickles

Lucky Foods

Mama O’S

Sunja’s

Top Gourmet

King’s Asian Gourmet

Choi’s Kimchi

MILKimchi

Qingdao Jingfugong

Qingdao Meilinda

Qingdao Nongyu

Qingdao Dongshengda

Global Kimchi Market Segmentation Analysis-

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Kimchi Market By Type:

Baechu-kimchi

Dongchimi

Kkakdugi

Pa-kimchi

Oi Sobagi

Kimchi Market By Applications:

Households

Commercial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Kimchi market.

Chapter 1, to describe Kimchi Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Kimchi, with sales, revenue, and price of Kimchi, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Kimchi, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application. with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Kimchi market forecast, by regions, type and application. with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Kimchi sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Kimchi Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

