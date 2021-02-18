Global Kimchi Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the forecast period 2021-2025

Scope of the Report:
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Korea and China. The manufacturers in Korea have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as CJ, DAESANG and DONGWON F＆B. The market size of Revenue in Korea was 1464.47 million USD in 2017 and it will be 2205.68 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR 5.25% from 2017 to 2025.
Chinese manufacturers also play important roles in the market of kimchi, they are vital providers for Korean Kimchi market. And the same times, Korean manufacturers also export their Kimchi to the Japan, USA and rest of word. There are many small companies in the USA, they manage their business as a family style, and the business scale is not so large.
The worldwide market for Kimchi is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 3850 million US$ in 2024, from 3000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
This report focuses on the Kimchi in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Below are the Key Players in the report:
CJ
Daesang
Dongwon F&B
Sinto Gourmet
Cosmos Food
Real Pickles
Lucky Foods
Mama O’S
Sunja’s
Top Gourmet
King’s Asian Gourmet
Choi’s Kimchi
MILKimchi
Qingdao Jingfugong
Qingdao Meilinda
Qingdao Nongyu
Qingdao Dongshengda
Key highlight Of the Research:
- Kimchi Industry Chain Analysis
- Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.
- Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed
- Describes the Kimchi product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.
- Kimchi Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.
- Describes Kimchi Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market
- share for Kimchi are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.
- Kimchi sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.
- Forecast analysis of Kimchi by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024
- Supply and demand of world Kimchi industry
- Global Kimchi Value and Growth
Global Kimchi Market Segmentation Analysis-
Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Kimchi Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.
Below are the segments covered in this report:
Kimchi Market By Type:
Baechu-kimchi
Dongchimi
Kkakdugi
Pa-kimchi
Oi Sobagi
Kimchi Market By Applications:
Households
Commercial
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Kimchi market.
Chapter 1, to describe Kimchi Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Kimchi, with sales, revenue, and price of Kimchi, in 2017 and 2018;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Kimchi, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application. with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;
Chapter 12, Kimchi market forecast, by regions, type and application. with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Kimchi sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Kimchi market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Kimchi Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.
Kimchi Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
- Italy
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
