Cannabidiol Market is Big and Getting Bigger in Future – Pure CBD Factory; Exactus, Inc.; ENDOCA; Medical Marijuana, Inc

Global Cannabidiol Market

Market Insights

Market Insights

Global cannabidiol market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 33.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of spending being incurred on commercialized cannabis products.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In August 2019, Exactus, Inc. announced that they had acquired Green Goddess Extracts, based out of Florida, United States and dealing in the manufacturing & distribution of hemp products. This acquisition extends the manufacturing capabilities of Exactus, Inc. while complementing the existing portfolio of products, along with enhancing the distribution capabilities

• In June 2019, Pure CBD Factory announced the availability of “Hemp CBD Oil Tinctures”, available in three sizes as well as in the form of a topical cream. All of the products have been organically created and under the Non-GMO certifications. This innovative launch is designed to meet the growing demand of CBD oil throughout the globe

Major Market Players Covered in The Cannabidiol Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cannabidiol market are Pure CBD Factory; Exactus, Inc.; ENDOCA; Medical Marijuana, Inc.; Isodiol International Inc; Cannoid, LLC; Canopy Growth Corporation; Elixinol; FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES; NuLeaf Naturals, LLC; Aphria; Phyto Animal Health; PharmaHemp d.o.o.; Aurora Cannabis; CBD American Shaman; CV Sciences, Inc.; Kazmira; IrieCBD; HempLife Today; Cura CS among others.



Global Cannabidiol Market Scope and Segments

By Application

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Pharmaceutical

o Neurogenerative Disorder

o Fibromyalgia

o Diabetes

o Others

• Food & Beverages

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Stores

• Others

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cannabidiol Market:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

