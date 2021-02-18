Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the forecast period 2021-2025

Scope of the Report:

Cut flowers and ornamental plants belong to the family of floriculture. Floriculture involves propagating, growing and marketing cut flowers, flower seeds and seedlings, bulb growing, nursery operation, chemical protection of plants, post-harvest storage and handling and use of preservatives. It is an international, multi-billion dollar industry.

In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equator—Colombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopia—are gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.

The worldwide market for Flower and Ornamental Plants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 57400 million US$ in 2024, from 42400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

This report focuses on the Flower and Ornamental Plants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a FREE Sample Copy of Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Report : https://www.reportspedia.com/report/consumer-goods-and-services/global-flower-and-ornamental-plants-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/24726#request_sample

Below are the Key Players in the report:

Dümmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Selecta One

Washington Bulb

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

Carzan Flowers

Rosebud

Kariki

Multiflora

Karen Roses

Harvest Flower

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural

Afriflora

Double H

Key highlight Of the Research:

Flower and Ornamental Plants Industry Chain Analysis

Past five Years of historic data and Future five Years Forecast Data.

Global Market Share of top manufacturers analyzed

Describes the Flower and Ornamental Plants product Scope, market opportunities, market driving force and risks.

Flower and Ornamental Plants Top Manufacturers global market share Analysis for the year 2019 and 2020.

Describes Flower and Ornamental Plants Industry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market

share for Flower and Ornamental Plants are analyzed comprehensively by landscape contrast.

Flower and Ornamental Plants sales, Revenue, Growth analysis by regions.

Forecast analysis of Flower and Ornamental Plants by regions, application and type with sales, Revenue from 2021 to 2024

Supply and demand of world Flower and Ornamental Plants industry

Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Value and Growth

Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Segmentation Analysis-

Market segment plays a vital role in understanding the depth of the Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Report. It helps one understand which segment/application is highly rated in which particular country/region, so that the buyer of this report will get proper idea of targeting audience and increase revenue.

Below are the segments covered in this report:

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market By Type:

Potted Plants

Cut Flowers

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market By Applications:

Home

Commercial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Flower and Ornamental Plants market.

Chapter 1, to describe Flower and Ornamental Plants Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Flower and Ornamental Plants, with sales, revenue, and price of Flower and Ornamental Plants, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Flower and Ornamental Plants, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application. with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Flower and Ornamental Plants market forecast, by regions, type and application. with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flower and Ornamental Plants sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Get up to 30% Discount on this Premium Report @ https://www.reportspedia.com/discount_inquiry/discount/24726

Flower and Ornamental Plants market is expected to have a high growth in the forecast period. Qualitative and Quantitative aspects covered in the report will serve as an important asset in framing strategies for future growth. The information on key Drivers of Flower and Ornamental Plants Market for each region will help the marketer to focus on target audience. Positive/Negative Impacts of the upcoming opportunities presented in the report will serve as a life guard for the current and future time span.

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Germany

France

Spain

Central & Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For more Information or Browse the complete report @ https://www.reportspedia.com/report/consumer-goods-and-services/global-flower-and-ornamental-plants-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/24726#table_of_contents

*Note: We can customize the report as per your requirement. For e.g.; any additional company profile, Volume & Value Analysis, Forecast year, Regional/Country level data, etc.

To know more about this report, Contact Us: [email protected]

Contact Us:

C-2/101, Saudamini Complex, Right Bhusari Colony, Kothrud, Pune, Maharashtra 411038

Alex White– [email protected]

UK: +44 33 3303 4979

US: +1(806)4400782