Public Cloud Service Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

““arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Public Cloud Service Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.
The global Public Cloud Service market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Public Cloud Service market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Public Cloud Service industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Public Cloud Service Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Public Cloud Service market covered in Chapter 4:
CenturyLink Inc.
VMware Inc.
IBM
Google
Alphabet Inc.
Red Hat Inc.
Alibaba
Amazon Web Services Inc
Tencent
Oracle Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Public Cloud Service market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS)
Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS)
Cloud Application Services (SaaS)
Cloud Management and Security Services
Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS)
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Public Cloud Service market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
BFSI
Government
Telecommunication
Transportation
Healthcare, energy & utilities
Media & entertainment
Manufacturing
Retail/ wholesale
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Value Chain of Public Cloud Service Market
Chapter Four: Players Profiles
Chapter Five: Global Public Cloud Service Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Six: North America Public Cloud Service Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Seven: Europe Public Cloud Service Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Public Cloud Service Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Public Cloud Service Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Ten: South America Public Cloud Service Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter Eleven: Global Public Cloud Service Market Segment by Types
Chapter Twelve: Global Public Cloud Service Market Segment by Applications
12.1 Global Public Cloud Service Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.1 Global Public Cloud Service Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.1.2 Global Public Cloud Service Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)
12.2 BFSI Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.3 Government Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.4 Telecommunication Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.5 Transportation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.6 Healthcare, energy & utilities Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.7 Media & entertainment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.8 Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.9 Retail/ wholesale Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
12.10 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Chapter Thirteen: Public Cloud Service Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)continued…
