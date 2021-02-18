Global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market Expecting Huge Growth during 2021-2026 Focusing On Leading Players.

““arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

The global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing market covered in Chapter 4:

De Lage Landen International B.V.

Agfa Finance Corp.

Prudential Leasing, Inc.

Siemens Financial Services GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Universal Hospital Services, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

IBJ Leasing Company Ltd.

Rotech Healthcare, Inc.

GE Industrial Finance

Oak Leasing Limited

National Technology Leasing Corp.

Direct Capital Corp.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Ventilators

Durable Medical Equipment

Surgical Equipment

Personal/Home Care Equipment

Electronic/Digital Equipment

Storage and Transport

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Personal/Home care

Institutional

Hospitals

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Personal/Home care Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Institutional Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Hospitals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)continued…

